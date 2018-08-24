The No. 17 Washington volleyball team won its season opener for the 17th consecutive season, beating No. 14 San Diego 21-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-22 on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Kara Bajema had 20 kills for the Huskies and true freshman Ella May Powell had 46 assists, 10 digs, three kills and two aces.

The Huskies and Toreros will face each other one more time Saturday at 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.

UW women win in soccer

The Washington women’s soccer team beat Cal State Fullerton 3-0 in their first home action of the year.

Olivia Van der Jagt, Summer Yates and Sianna Siemonsma all scored their first goals of the year in the first half as Washington (1-1) cruised to its first shutout of the season. Siena Ruelas made two saves and Jessica Udovich picked up a defensive save in the win.

UW soccer men triumph

The Washington men’s soccer team opened the season with a 2-0 victory at home against Maryland.

Scott Menzies and Kyle Coffee each scored a goal in the first half for the Huskies.

Men’s soccer

No. 22 Seattle University lost its opener 4-2 at New Mexico. Julian Avila-Good and Cody Gibson both scored for the Redhawks.

SU controlled possession for the majority of the night, but the Lobos took advantage of their limited chances, cashing in to hold the lead throughout.

Horse racing

Trainer Doris Harwood and jockey Juan Gutierrez head a stellar field of 2018 Washington Racing Hall of Fame inductees.

Harwood, No. 1 all-time with 67 stakes wins at Emerald Downs, and Gutierrez, No. 2 all-time with 1,320 Emerald Downs wins, will be honored before the races Sept. 9.

Other honorees are Mustard Plaster, who retired in 1967 as the leading earner in Washington history; the Penney family and Dr. George Todaro.

Volleyball

Seattle University opened the season with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 sweep of Campbell University at the Aztec Invitational hosted by San Diego State.

Eve Kerschenbaum and Sofia Sanchez led Seattle U with eight kills apiece. Rachel Stark added five kills while Maja Stojanovic collected four kills and five blocks. Setter Shae Harris dished 27 assists.

• Host Seattle Pacific lost to No. 11 Cal State San Bernardino 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 at the Falcon Invitational. Earlier in the day, Hailey Gaines delivered seven of Seattle Pacific’s 17 aces in a 24-26, 25-13, 25-17, 28-26 season-opening victory against Fresno Pacific at Brougham Pavilion. Gabby Oddo had 19 kills and 12 digs. Symone Tran had 38 assists and 19 digs.

Hockey

Left wing Lucas Ciona, a second-round bantam draft pick from Edmonton, Alberta, signed with the Seattle Thunderbirds.