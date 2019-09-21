The 10th-ranked Washington volleyball team made its 2019 debut at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday night before its biggest crowd for a home opener, 3,788. The Huskies completed a home-and-home sweep of ninth-ranked Wisconsin 25-20, 25-20, 25-14.

The Huskies (9-1) had a .457 attack percentage, the UW’s highest since a .478 mark in the 2017 NCAA first round against LIU-Brooklyn.

Senior Kara Bajema had 19 kills for the second match in a row against Wisconsin, this time hitting .515 as she made just two errors on 33 attempts. Samantha Drechsel had eight kills and made no errors, hitting .571, while Claire Hoffman had 10 kills on 19 swings with two errors for a .421 attack percentage.

Junior hockey

Roddy Ross made 50 saves as the Seattle Thunderbirds opened the season with a 4-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers at ShoWare Center in Kent. Andrej Kukuca had a goal and an assist for the T-birds. Jared Davidson, Alex Morozoff and Payton Mount also scored goals for Seattle.

• Bryce Kindopp had two goals and two assists as the Everett Silvertips beat the Victoria Royals 6-0 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves in the shutout. Gage Goncalves had four assists for the Silvertips (1-1) and Wyatte Wylie scored two goals.

Women’s soccer

Reign FC lost to Sky Blue FC 1-0 as Carli Lloyd scored the match-winner for Sky Blue (5-13-4) in the 77th minute. A crowd of 6,189 was on hand at Cheney Stadium and Megan Rapinoe started her first Reign (8-6-7) match of 2019, playing the full 90 minutes.

• Taylor Scott scored twice, including a golden goal early in overtime for Cal Poly Pomona (4-2), which capitalized on a first-half red card to defeat short-handed Seattle Pacific 2-1 in a nonconference game in San Diego. The Falcons (2-4) benefited from an own goal 22 minutes into the second half for the equalizer.

Volleyball

Washington State defeated Texas Southern 25-9, 27-25, 25-9 at the Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament in Edinburg. For Washington State (11-1), Alexcis Lusby and Magda Jehlarova each had eight kills and hit over .460. Hannah Pukis had 36 assists, seven digs, one block assist and three kills.

• Seattle University (9-5) closed its nonconference schedule by downing host UC Riverside 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 on the final day of the UC Riverside Classic. Rachel Stark had a match-best 17 kills to accompany 12 digs. Eve Kerschenbaum followed with 15 kills, while Sofia Sanchez had 10.

• Alaska Fairbanks swept host Seattle Pacific 28-26, 25-21, 25-22 at Brougham Pavilion. Gabby Oddo (12 kills, 13 digs) and Maddie Batiste (11 kills, 10 digs) led the Falcons (3-7, 0-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference).

Cross country

Kaylee Mitchell and Kate Lilly ran to a 1-2 finish in the women’s meet, and Colby Otero crossed the line third on the men’s side as Seattle Pacific took both team titles at the season-opening Pacific Lutheran Invitational in Tacoma. This was the first time in 21 years the Falcons have swept the team titles at a multiteam meet.