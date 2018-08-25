Washington’s volleyball team downed San Diego for the second consecutive day to open the season.

Washington’s volleyball team backed up its opening night upset of 14th-ranked San Diego with an even more convincing win over the same squad Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in front of 1,780 fans.

The 17th-ranked Huskies (2-0) used the service line to set up their block and those areas were the big difference in the 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 victory.

This is the first time the Huskies have opened a season with consecutive wins over a top-25 opponent.

Kara Bajema powered the offense with 13 kills and freshman setter Ella May Powell had 31 assists.

Volleyball

Host San Diego State (1-1) defeated Seattle University 26-24, 25-27, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12. Sophia Sanchez had 16 kills for the Redhawks (1-1) and Eve Kerschenbaum had 14 kills.

• Metro State (2-2) defeated Seattle Pacific 24-26, 25-27, 25-12, 25-20, 15-7 in Ellensburg. Outside hitter Maddie Batiste had 13 kills and 19 digs, both of which were career highs, for the Falcons (1-2).

• Washington State took a 25-13, 25-22, 25-18 win over Virginia Commonwealth (0-2) in Raleigh, N.C., to open the Cougars’ season. Taylor Mims had 16 kills and McKenna Woodford contributed 10.

Football

The defense set the tone early and eventually held the offensive unit to 269 yards and just a pair of scores as Eastern Washington concluded preseason practices with a 57-play scrimmage at Roos Field in Cheney. The offense managed just 42 yards on its first 20 plays. The defense had interceptions by linebacker Ketner Kupp and safety Calin Criner.

Pro soccer

Sounders FC 2 (5-16-2, 17 points) fell 3-0 on the road to Oklahoma City Energy FC (10-12-5, 35 points). The teams split the season series as S2 defeated Energy FC in Tacoma, 2-1.