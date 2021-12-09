AUSTIN, Texas — A year after making a run to the Final Four, the Washington volleyball team won’t be duplicating that feat.

Running into second-seeded Texas in the Sweet 16 Thursday, the Huskies — seeded 15th — fell in a five-set thriller as the Longhorns rallied after dropping the first two games for a 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9 15-9 win.

Playing near-flawless volleyball while taking the first two games, the Huskies looked poised for a sweep when they led 13-8 in Game 3, but they lost all momentum after Texas rallied to force a fourth game.

The match then completely flipped as the Longhorns dominated Game 4, while errors started to consistently plague Washington, which put three serves into the net during the fifth game.

Texas junior Logan Eggleston put down most of her match-high 20 kills during the final three games, as the Washington defense seemingly had no answer for a rejuvenated Longhorns offense.

Samantha Drechsel knocked down 19 shots and Claire Hoffman finished with 14 kills to pace the Huskies offense.

Washington took control of Game 1 with a 9-0 run, breaking open a 7-7 tie and stunning what started out as a raucous Longhorns crowd.

The blocking of Hoffman, Lauren Sanders and Drechsel bothered Texas’ hitters, while Drechsel fired three kills and Ella May Powell served an ace in the run.

Texas rallied back to within five three times behind balanced hitting and some Huskies errors, but Washington closed out the game with kills from Drechsel and Emoni Bush.

Drechsel knocked down an impressive seven shots in the game, while Hoffman and Bush combined for eight kills.

On defense, the Huskies kept the Longhorns to a low hitting percentage of .222.

Texas jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second game, but Washington responded with an 7-2 run as Marin Grote had two kills and a block and Drechsel, Bush and Hoffman all ripped kills.

The teams mostly traded points until a 13-13 tie, when Washington went on a 6-1 run, with Grote providing a block and kill, Drechsel serving two aces and Powell and Bush both hammering shots.

Texas would get no closer than four the rest of the game, and Washington would eventually finish off the game with Sanders and Drechsel recording kills, Hoffman serving an ace and Grote making her third block of the game.

Washington (27-4) gradually built its 13-8 lead to start Game 3, with Drechsel knocking down four shots and serving an ace and Grote producing three kills.

But the match switched, as Texas (26-2) rallied back to take a 17-16 lead, looking like a completely different team as Eggleston and Fields came alive and the Huskies going into a bit of a lull.

A Grote kill stopped the Texas run, and Washington would win the next two points, but the Longhorns ended the game on an 8-3 run, using momentum and an ever-increasing louder crowd to its advantage.

Two blocks and a kill from Eggleston in the game’s final four points allowed Texas to force a Game 4.

Carrying over their momentum from the previous game, the Longhorns won the first nine points, with Eggleston continuing to put down multiple kills and Nalani Iosia connecting on two aces.

Washington got back within 12-6, but Texas continued its dominant play and Melanie Parra’s six-point serving run — which included two aces — pushed the Texas lead to 21-7.

Having a serving error to start the fifth game, the Huskies never led.

Two kills from Bush got Washington within 6-4, but the Longhorns gradually increased their lead and Fields’ kill finished off the match.

Powell had 42 assists and Grote fired seven kills in other notable statistics for Washington.