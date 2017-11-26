Washington will begin its tourney run in Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday night against Long Island University Brooklyn.

The Washington volleyball team got the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA tournament Sunday and will begin its tourney run in Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday night against Long Island University Brooklyn.

The Huskies are in the NCAA tournament for the 22nd time and the 16th year in a row.

For the second consecutive year, Washington State (17-15, 6-14 Pac-12) received an at-large bid and will play Florida State (18-10) in a first-round match Friday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Huskies will take on LIU Brooklyn (20-9) at 7:30 p.m. Also coming to Seattle are Illinois (21-10) and Hawaii (20-7). The Fighting Illini and Rainbow Wahine will face off Friday at 5 p.m. The winners Friday will play Saturday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the regionals.

All-session tickets are on sale at gohuskies.com. Single-session tickets will go on sale Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

“I think the emotions sneak up on you every time, no matter how many times you go through it,” said UW coach Keegan Cook, in his third season as UW’s head coach, about watching the selection show.

The Huskies finished the regular season at 24-7 and were tied for second in the Pac-12 at 14-6, the fifth straight year they have finished first or second in the league. The Pac-12 led all conferences with nine teams qualifying for the NCAA tournament.

Washington is the No. 8 overall seed for the second year in a row. The Huskies have advanced to the Elite Eight the past two years.