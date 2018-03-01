The numbers are staggering.

Through its first 18 games, the Washington softball team leads the NCAA with 32 home runs, ranks second nationally in runs (8.8 per game), second in slugging percentage (.685), fourth in on-base percentage (.465) and fifth in batting average (.385).

That’s not all.

The Huskies’ pitching staff ranks third nationally in earned-run average (0.65), first in the Pac-12 in strikeouts (153) and has posted 11 shutouts. The Huskies have outscored opponents 159-12.

All that adds up to a No. 1 ranking in both national polls — the first time that’s happened for the program since 2010 — as the Huskies enter their first home game of the season Friday against No. 11 Alabama (10-2). First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

A sellout is expected for the game at Husky Softball Stadium. Friday’s game against Alabama is the first of five for UW in the annual Husky Classic, a three-day, five-team tournament also featuring Northwestern, Brigham Young and Portland State.

“People will walk away after watching us and be like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t know softball could be played like that.’ That makes me proud,” said UW’s Heather Tarr, in her 14th season as the head coach at her alma mater.

“We can hit. We can pitch. We can play great defense. Come watch. I think we play differently than what maybe people expect us to play like. We play with a lot of energy. We play crisp. We play fast. We play clean.”

Washington finished 50-14 last season and advanced to the Women’s College World Series. With a veteran team back this year, the Huskies say they’re not concerned about the added attention and pressure brewing with an early No. 1 ranking.

“Not with this group,” Tarr said. “This is cool — it’s cool to experience it with this team because this team can have that shield up and guard ourselves against the outside expectations.”

Added senior first baseman Kirstyn Thomas: “I feel like we can handle it. We never get too caught up with what happens in the preseason. We’re trying to take it day by day. As long as we get to where we want to go — which is the College World Series and being able to compete for a national championship.”

Thomas has had a breakthrough start to the season. After hitting nine home runs in her first three seasons, she already has 10 homers through 18 games this year — the most in the nation. She could challenge the program record of 25 home runs in a season set by Kristen Rivera in 2003.

Thomas also ranks No. 1 in the NCAA in hits (33), RBI (26), slugging percentage (1.281) and is sixth in batting average (.579).

“It’s just been a blast having it be my last year,” Thomas said. “I’m not taking anything for granted and just trying to have fun with the girls one last time. That’s what’s been working for me — playing for the team and trying to have fun.”

Third baseman Taylor Van Zee and shortstop Sis Bates have also been excellent at the top of the UW lineup. Just behind Thomas, Van Zee (30) and Bates (28) rank second and third nationally in hits.

In the circle, junior ace Taran Alvelo, an All-Pac-12 first-team selection last year, is 9-0 with a 0.52 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 52 innings. She has an NCAA-best six shutouts in her eight starts. The Huskies have also gotten solid contributions from Gabbie Plain (5-0, 0.95 ERA), a freshman from Australia, and from sophomore Samantha Manti (4-0, 1.44).

In addition to Friday’s game, the Huskies and Alabama are scheduled to play again at 5 p.m. Saturday. It’ll be an important early test for UW.

“For us to have an opportunity to have a team like Alabama to play before conference starts, on our turf, we’re just going to relish the opportunity,” Tarr said.