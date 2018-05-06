The Huskies wait until next Sunday for the NCAA Selection Show.

The fifth-ranked Washington softball team wrapped up the regular season with a Pac-12 road sweep of Oregon State, winning the finale 5-3 Sunday.

The Huskies (44-8, 15-8 Pac-12) scored four runs in the first inning and Taylor Van Zee and Nawai Kaupe homered.

The Huskies wait until next Sunday for the NCAA Selection Show, which airs on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

Baseball

• Washington jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held on to beat Arizona State 7-6 to win the rubber match of the Pac-12 series in Phoenix. Levi Jordan was 3 for 5 with an RBI, Joe Wainhouse hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Huskies (23-20, 13-8 Pac-12).

• Sacramento State scored 10 runs over its final two innings to beat visiting Seattle U (30-5, 12-7 WAC) in the rubber match of a Western Athletic Conference series 10-1. Sean Sutton was 2 for 4 with a solo homer for the Redhawks.