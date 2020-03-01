The second-ranked Washington softball team defeated No. 11 Michigan 10-2 in five innings Sunday in Fullerton, Calif. In another game, the Huskies (19-2) beat Cal State Fullerton 7-2.

Kelley Lynch and Baylee Klingler combined to drive in six runs against Michigan, giving them 24 runs batted in in nine games against ranked teams. Sami Reynolds reached base safely in each of her plate appearances, giving her a streak of eight straight plate appearances reaching base. Reynolds would also drive in two runs and steal a career-best three bases.

In the second game, Lynch hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs (she had a grand slam against Michigan). Klingler went 4 for 4. Brooke Nelson pitched six shutout innings for the win.

Silvertips take over first place

Dustin Wolf stopped 38 shots as the Everett Silvertips beat the Portland Winterhawks 4-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena to take over first place in the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League.

Ty Kolle had a goal and an assist for the Silvertips (44-12-3-1, 92 points), who lead the Winterhawks (42-11-3-4, 91 points) by one point.

Baseball

Washington (7-3) took the rubber match with UC Irvine (5-6), winning 12-2 at Husky Ballpark to give coach Lindsay Meggs his 300th win at UW. Will Simpson had two doubles and drove in six runs for the Huskies.

• Host Seattle U split its series-ending doubleheader with Pacific. The Redhawks (5-6) took the opener 4-3 but lost the nightcap 17-1. Chase Wells drove in three runs in the opener.

• Washington State (5-6) lost 6-1 to Rutgers at the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona. Jake Meyer drove in the Cougars’ only run.

Softball

Seattle University won 8-4 over Hawaii in Honolulu. Carley Nance hit a grand slam and Bailey Thompson homered twice to lead the Redhawks (8-12).

Men’s tennis

Washington (8-6, 0-2 Pac-12) suffered a 4-0 loss against No. 1 USC (13-1, 2-0) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.