The fifth-ranked Washington softball team beat Oregon State 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis to clinch the series.

The fifth-ranked Washington softball team beat Oregon State 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis to clinch the series.

Noelle Hee and Kirstyn Thomas each hit a solo home run for the Huskies (43-8, 14-8 Pac-12).

The regular-season finale is set for Sunday at noon.

Gabbie Plain (15-4) earned her 15th win and seventh shutout of the season, allowing only three hits with two walks. Oregon State managed two base runners in the fourth but could not put multiple runners on base in any other inning.

Plain retired eight in a row after allowing a single in the first, with that streak broken up by a single and walk in the fourth. The freshman got two easy outs after that to end Oregon State’s (26-25, 7-13) best scoring chance of the day.

Hee homered in the fourth inning, sending a line drive high and hard over the center-field wall. Thomas doubled the lead with her solo home run, planting the ball in the parking lot well beyond center field in the sixth to make it 2-0.

Baseball

Joe Wainhouse drove in the Huskies’ first four runs and it proved to be enough as they beat host Arizona State 7-3 to even the three-game series at 1-1. The Huskies (22-20, 12-8 Pac-12) were outhit 12-8 by the Sun Devils (19-26, 11-12). Mason Cerrillo had two hits and two RBI for UW.

Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, UW starting pitcher Joe DeMers (4-3) scattered 11 hits over 61/3 innings, allowing three runs.

• Chase Wells hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning as Seattle University earned the season’s 30th win, 4-3 over host Sacramento State (25-20, 12-5 Western Athletic Conference).

This marks the third time during the nine seasons since the program was resurrected the Redhawks (30-15, 11-6) have hit 30 wins. Justin Mazzone had three hits for Seattle U, and Austin Lively drove in two runs.

• Washington State dropped a 9-1 decision to visiting No. 3 Oregon State at Bailey-Brayton Field. JJ Hancock homered for the Cougars (14-25, 6-14 Pac-12). Oregon State (35-7, 14-6) had 17 hits.

Track and field

The Huskies hosted their lone outdoor home meet at Husky Track and tuned up for the postseason with wins in 14 events at the annual Ken Shannon Invitational.

Olivia Ribera won the women’s 100 in a wind-aided 11.77 seconds, while on the men’s side, Kevin Liu got the win with a wind-aided time of 10.61. In the 200, Evan Mafilas won in 21.35. Hanna Tarleton won the 400 with a career-best 54.76, going into the No. 10 spot on the school record list. Darhian Mills took the 400 hurdles in 1:00.38.

• Washington State’s Alissa Brooks-Johnson is the women’s heptathlon leader after the first day of the Pac-12 Combined Events Championships at Stanford. Brooks-Johnson reached a lifetime-best first-day heptathlon total of 3,568 points, 168 points above her previous PR and five points ahead of the next competitor.

• Renick Meyer, Julia Stepper, Becca Houk and Grace Bley combined for a Seattle Pacific school-record time of 46.33 in the 4×100 relay at the Ken Shannon Invitational.