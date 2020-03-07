Sami Reynolds’ three-run homer was all the scoring second-ranked Washington needed as the Huskies softball team beat the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos 3-1 Saturday in San Jose, Calif.

Washington (22-2) rode that home run and an excellent performance in the circle by Kelley Lynch to the win.

A second game against San Jose State was canceled when the teams failed to complete five innings.

Reynolds homered for the second day in a row. She and Baylee Klingler had two hits each, with Klingler’s double being Washington’s only other extra-base hit.

Lynch had one of the most impressive performances of her career in her first collegiate complete game. The freshman set a career high in strikeouts with 11. She allowed four hits and one run in seven innings.

Vikings win GNAC

Western Washington guard Leif Anderson scored seven of the Vikings’ final nine points in an 81-78 victory over Alaska Anchorage to win the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament.

WWU (20-10) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament.

Women’s basketball

Seattle University rallied late at Missouri Kansas City (20-10,13-3), but the Roos pulled out a 68-65 win. The Redhawks (12-16, 6-9) have earned the seventh seed in this week’s Western Athletic Conference tournament. SU will play Utah Valley in the first round of the WAC tournament Wednesday in Las Vegas. Kamira Sanders led with 17 points, securing the WAC scoring title for the season. She added five rebounds and three steals. Joana Alves tallied 11 points and six rebounds, while Courtney Murphy made three three-pointers for 11 points.

• Western Washington lost 89-68 to top-seeded Alaska Anchorage in the GNAC championship game at Brougham Pavilion. WWU (22-9) will hope for an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II tournament.

Rugby

The Utah Warriors defeated the Seattle Seawolves 33-31 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. Riekert Hattingh scored two tries for Seattle (1-4) and Mike Shepard and Stephan Coetzee had one each. Brock Staller’s kick gave the Seawolves a 31-28 lead in the 80th minute but penalties gave Utah a last chance and a try in the 90th minute won it.

Junior hockey

Andrej Kukuca scored two goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds (24-31-4-3) beat the Everett Silvertips 5-2 at Angel of the Winds Arena to knock the home team out of first place in the West. Ty Kolle and Brendan Lee scored for Everett (45-13-3-1).

Baseball

Washington (8-6) split a doubleheader with Utah Valley (5-11) at Husky Ballpark, winning 5-1 and losing 1-0 in seven innings. Jack Enger (2-1) had his best outing as a Husky, throwing seven shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine.

• Seattle U (6-8) lost a doubleheader at Boise State, 9-2 and 11-9 in seven innings.

Softball

Seattle (8-13) lost 5-3 to Portland State in Eugene.

Football

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich announced the addition of Amir Mujahid to the Cougars’ 2020 class. Mujahid is expected to enroll at WSU this summer.

Mujahid, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle, spent the past two seasons at Laney College in Oakland, Calif. As a sophomore, Mujahid earned All-Bay 6 League first-team honors.

Track and field

Kellie May and David Njeri of Seattle Pacific each won their hurdles races, and the Falcons captured seven events at the Puget Sound Invitational in Tacoma.

May won the women’s 100 hurdles and Njeri won the men’s 400 hurdles and led off the victorious 4-by-400 relay.

Rowing

The Seattle Pacific women won all seven races at the PLU Invitational on American Lake.