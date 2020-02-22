CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – The second-ranked Washington softball team beat third-ranked Oklahoma 12-2 Saturday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

The Huskies (14-1) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings and hit four home runs. Baylee Klingler homered twice while Ari Quiñones and Jadelyn Allchin also homered.

The trio of Livy Schiele, Allchin and Quiñones, who batted 6-7-8 in the order, combined to go 7 for 11, scoring six runs and driving in seven.

Freshman pitcher Kelley Lynch started the game with four scoreless innings before ceding the circle to Gabbie Plain in the sixth.

Later Saturday, Washington beat Nebraska 10-2. The Huskies did not hold a lead until scoring eight times in the sixth inning, ending the game by run-rule.

Plain gave up only four hits while striking out five in the start. SilentRain Espinoza drove in four runs, including a three-run homer.

In a late game Friday, Washington cruised to an 8-1 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Pat Moore threw a two-hit complete game.

Seawolves lose to Toronto

Unbeaten Toronto defeated the Seattle Seawolves 39-17 at Starfire Sports.

The two-time defending Major League Rugby champions are 0-3 this season. Mat Turner and Riekert Hattingh scored a try each for Seattle.

Baseball

Four Washington pitchers held host Fresno State to two hits and struck out 10 batters in a 3-1 series-clinching victory. The victory was not only the Huskies’ fourth straight but it was the 2,000th in program history. Jack Enger (1-0) started the game for UW (4-2) and went six innings, striking out seven.

• Washington State lost 4-2 at Hawaii. Right-hander Connor Barison was dominant out of the bullpen for the Cougars, with seven strikeouts in five innings, allowing just one hit and retiring the final 11 batters he faced.

Junior hockey

Brendan Williamson scored late in the third period to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 3-2 victory over the Portland Winterhawks at ShoWare Center in Kent. Matthew Rempe and Kai Uchacz also scored for the T-birds (23-28-3-3), and Roddy Ross made 30 saves.

• Gage Goncalves scored late in the third period as the Everett Silvertips beat the Vancouver Giants 2-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena. Bryce Kindopp also scored for Everett (39-12-3-1), and Dustin Wolf made 15 saves.

Track and field

The Western Washington men repeated as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference indoor champions in Nampa, Idaho. Cordell Cummings won the 60 hurdles for his sixth career GNAC individual title. The Seattle Pacific women were second. Kate Lilly won her first title, taking the women’s 3,000.

Men’s basketball

Trevor Jasinsky tallied 22 points and Luke Lovelady made two critical baskets down the stretch, leading host Western Washington (17-9, 12-6 GNAC) to a 73-68 victory over Seattle Pacific (20-6, 16-2).

Women’s basketball

Montana State Billings beat Seattle Pacific 91-66 at Brougham Pavilion. Falcons senior guard Hailee Bennett scored 21 points.

• Eastern Washington lost 63-58 at Northern Arizona. Bella Cravens scored 28 points for the Eagles (4-21, 3-13 Big Sky).