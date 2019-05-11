The second-ranked Washington Huskies clinched the Pac-12 co-championship with a 3-0 shutout of the Stanford Cardinal (32-18, 8-13) on Saturday at Husky Softball Stadium.

Washington (45-7) finishes the regular season 20-4 in Pac-12 play, just the second time the team has won 20 games in conference and the first since 1996’s record 23 wins.

Washington clinched a share of the Pac-12 championship, sharing the title with UCLA. This marks the fourth Pac-12 championship in school history. The Huskies have also won Pac-12 championships in 1996, 2000 and 2010.

Taran Alvelo pitched 42/3 scoreless innings for the Huskies to start the game, allowing four singles. Gabbie Plain earned her fourth save with 21/3 scoreless innings.

Sami Reynolds had three extra-base hits, including a two-run homer. Morganne Flores also had an RBI, while SilentRain Espinoza had two singles.

Seattle U claims WAC title

The Seattle University softball team won its first Western Athletic Conference tournament championship at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix with a 3-2 victory over New Mexico State.

Carley Nance earned tournament MVP honors, while Kaylee Ree and Cherise Silvan were both picked all-tournament.

Seattle U (39-15) has qualified for its first NCAA tournament and will await its fate at Sunday’s selection show.

Nance allowed three hits and no earned runs. She struck out seven. Madison Cathcart went 2 for 2 with two RBI, a run and a walk. Olivia Viggiano tallied two hits and two runs.

With the win, SU broke the school’s season record for victories with 39.

Baseball

Washington scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning to rally past Utah 5-4 at Husky Ballpark to clinch the series. The Huskies (26-19, 11-12 Pac) go for the sweep over the Utes (12-30, 4-22) on Sunday at noon. The Huskies were limited to four hits but they were the recipients of nine walks and a hit batter. Michael Petrie hit a two-run single that capped the crucial rally.

• WAC leader New Mexico State (35-12, 17-6) defeated Seattle University 17-5 in eight innings at Courter Field in Bellevue. Kyle Sherick hit a three-run homer for the Redhawks (12-36, 7-16).

• Washington State dropped a 10-0 decision to top-ranked UCLA (40-8, 18-5 Pac-12) at Bailey-Brayton Field. Kyle Manzardo had three hits for the Cougars (10-35-1, 2-20-1) and Collin Montez had two.

• Host Gonzaga (27-20) earned a 16-0 victory over Lamar (16-33). Mac Lardner pitched seven shutout innings, striking out 12. Brett Harris went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI, while Troy Johnston went 2 for 3 with a grand slam.

Rugby

The visiting Seattle Seawolves beat Rugby United of New York 38-31.

Track and field

Grace Bley won the 200-meter championship (24.56) for the second year in a row and ran a leg on the meet-record 4×100 relay team (46.32) – also for the second year in a row – as Seattle Pacific captured the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s championship in Monmouth, Ore. The Falcons edged Central Washington for the title, 166-162. That gave SPU two straight conference crowns and its 10th overall.

SPU senior Jesse Phan won the men’s 800 in 1:53.99. It was the first individual title for a Falcon man since 2016.

Women’s tennis

Washington’s season came to an end as the No. 10 Huskies lost to No. 7 UCLA 4-0 in the NCAA third-round match at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Washington closes out the season with a 21-5 record, winning at least 21 matches for just the fifth time in program history.