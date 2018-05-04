The fifth-ranked Washington softball team broke its six-game losing streak with a 6-1 defeat of Oregon State in Corvallis.

The fifth-ranked Washington softball team broke its six-game losing streak with a 6-1 defeat Friday of Oregon State in Corvallis.

Julia DePonte had two home runs for the Huskies (42-8, 13-8 Pac-12), her second multihomer game of her career, while Gabbie Plain struck out 11 in a complete-game win. Noelle Hee drove in two runs.

Plain (14-4) had her third double-digit strikeout game of the season. The freshman allowed only one run on a double in the third inning, ending the game with seven consecutive batters retired.

After Oregon State (26-24, 7-12) got the leadoff batter out, seven consecutive Huskies reached base, with Washington batting around in a three-run first. Sis Bates and DePonte scored the first two runs of the game after they both moved into scoring position on a double steal. Emma Helm brought Bates in with a grounder, then DePonte and Kirstyn Thomas made it 3-0 on a single up the middle by Hee.

DePonte’s first home run came in the second inning, extending the lead to 4-0. She would also homer in the sixth, also scoring Taylor Van Zee, who had drawn one of her two walks.

Sun Devils edge Huskies

Gage Canning hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning to give Arizona State a walkoff 4-3 win over visiting Washington in the opener of a three-game series.

Spencer Torkelson, who scored all four of ASU’s runs, singled off Alex Hardy with two outs in the ninth inning and came around to score when Canning hit the first pitch he saw from reliever Josh Burgmann into the left-center field gap for the Sun Devils (19-25, 11-11 Pac-12).

Braiden Ward and Levi Jordan had two hits apiece for the Huskies (21-20, 11-8) and Joe Wainhouse drove in a run.

Baseball

Host Sacramento State (25-19, 12-4) beat Seattle University 5-1 to open a three-game Western Athletic Conference series. Five players had one hit apiece for the Redhawks (29-14, 10-6).

• Washington State dropped the series opener to No. 3 Oregon State 17-3 in front of a season-high 1,484 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field. James Rudkin had two hits and two runs batted in for the Cougars (14-24, 6-13 Pac-12). Adley Rutchman drove in four runs for the Beavers (34-7, 13-6).

• Gonzaga’s Ernie Yake had a five-hit day and led GU (23-19, 13-9 West Coast Conference) to a 13-3 win at San Diego (20-26, 9-13).

Softball

Second-seeded Central Washington lost 4-2 to Western Oregon in an elimination game at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in Portland. Central (31-16) will wait for Monday’s selection show to see if it will earn an at-large spot in the NCAA Division II Championships.

Golf

Oregon won the 13th PNGA Cup held this week at Seattle Golf Club. This was the seventh title for Oregon in the 13-year history of the matches, which is a Ryder Cup-style competition under the Pacific Northwest Golf Association. British Columbia finished second, Idaho third and Washington last.