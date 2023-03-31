Washington right fielder Madison Huskey, a fifth-year senior, came up to bat Saturday in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied at 3 against Arizona at Husky Softball Stadium.

The score was not tied for long. Huskey hit a ball to straightaway center field that easily cleared the fence, giving UW a 4-3 win and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Huskey, who rarely shows emotion on the field, said she knew the ball was out the moment she hit it.

Huskey said she was stoic as she started her trip around the bases, but that changed when she saw her teammates running onto the field.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, we just won the game. Let’s go,’ ” said Huskey, who has a team-leading 10 home runs. “So I kind of showed emotion at the end.”

It was the second walkoff homer of March for Huskey — the first two of her life — after hitting one to beat Michigan State.

She was named the Pac-12 player of the week for her performances in UW’s three-game sweep of Arizona, going 4 for 10 with two homers and a double.

None of that likely would have happened had Huskey not attended a women of color event in March 2022 put on by the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Department within UW Athletics.

Until that day, Huskey had not planned on coming back for a fifth season. She was getting a degree from the School of Public Health and a minor in diversity and was ready to move on.

“I went to that event, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I want to be a part of this work. This is the community that I’ve been seeking,’ ” Huskey said. “I had no idea that that was out there.”

Huskey told UW coach Heather Tarr and her academic adviser that she was going to apply for a master’s program in sports administration that would include an internship with Sheridan Blanford, UW associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“That’s the reason I came back,” Huskey said of getting accepted into the one-year program. “Being there for my softball team has been an added bonus.”

The days are busy for Huskey. She has classes, works from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Blanford as part of her internship, and also has the big obligation of being on the softball team.

How does she do it all?

“Honestly, I can’t tell you,” she said. “The fall was very challenging, and now it’s very challenging because there’s just two people working in the diversity, equity and inclusion department and there’s so much work that needs to be done. I feel bad being in-season and having to leave to go to practice or leaving town to go play games, but I’m trying to be present in every moment that I get.”

She is certainly taking advantage of her softball moments. Huskey is hitting .323 and has a team-leading 31 runs batted in to go with the 10 homers.

Not that the success is a surprise. She made the all-Pac-12 freshman team in 2019, and last season was all-Pac-12 after finishing second on the team with 15 home runs and 50 runs batted in.

“She’s strong and she’s diligent in her work ethic,” said Tarr, who praised Huskey’s fielding in the outfield. “In her freshman year in 2019, we had her in the middle of our order because we didn’t have any power bats back then. … She was kind of our power hitter back then. And now we still have her and she’s grown a lot.”

Huskey, at 5 feet 6, is not imposing physically and does not necessarily look like the power hitter that she is.

Tarr compared Huskey to golfers who are not real big but can drive the ball a long way.

“She’s kind of built like those people, who can connect their power and get pretty efficient with their kinetic chain,” Tarr said. “It runs out through the body and through the bat.”

Huskey is a big part of an offense that Tarr said is the best at UW in many years. Entering the weekend, Washington averaged 6.5 runs per game after averaging 5.7 last season.

“We have a lot of diversity in our lineup,” Huskey said. “We have people like Avery [Hobson] and Brooklyn [Carter] who are just crazy on the base paths and can steal [bases] and score from second on an infield hit. To have that added to the way that we can hit home runs and hit doubles has been super cool to watch and be a part of.”

Can the offense help the Huskies get to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series in June?

That’s the goal.

UW has not been since 2019. Huskey was a freshman that season with the Huskies, as were fellow fifth-year seniors SilentRain Espinoza, Sami Reynolds and Megan Vandegrift. Baylee Klingler, UW’s other fifth-year senior, began her college career at Texas A&M.

“It’s everything,” Huskey said of getting to the Women’s College World Series. “Washington softball was on a stint of going to the World Series like three, four or five years in a row, so to not have that is sad. But we’re just trying to win every game, take it one by one and be in the present moment.”