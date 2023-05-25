After watching her Washington Husky teammates score seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 7-6 lead in the winner-take-all regional final against McNeese, UW senior pitcher Brooke Nelson said this to catcher Olivia Johnson as she walked out to the mound:

“If our offense can score seven runs for us in one inning, we can get three outs for them.”

And that’s what they did. After giving up a leadoff single, Nelson got the next three hitters out, triggering a wild celebration after perhaps the most improbable victory in program history.

“It was just pure joy, pure excitement,” Nelson said.

That win propelled Washington (41-13), the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, into a best-of-three Super Regional against Louisiana that the Huskies will host, beginning Friday at 7 p.m.

The seven runs will undoubtedly be the lasting impression from Sunday’s game, but it wouldn’t have meant anything had Nelson, who had not pitched in more than a month, not come through.

UW softball coach Heather Tarr has used four pitchers this season, and said this is the most pitching depth she has had.

Nelson has been by far the least used, and entering Sunday’s game, she had not pitched since allowing two runs in two innings in an 11-1 loss to Oregon State on April 16. When UW ace Ruby Meylan allowed the first two hitters in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday to reach base with the Huskies already down 4-0, Tarr brought in Nelson.

“I throw just as much as everyone else (in practice) and that is why we train so hard, for moments like those,” Nelson said. “You practice all week, all year, for moments just like that.”

The two base runners that Nelson inherited scored, and with two runners on, McNeese was an extra-base hit away from ending the game on the eight-run rule.

But Nelson got the last out of the fifth inning, then retired McNeese in order.

Nelson watched in the dugout as the Huskies mounted the incredible rally. When Sami Reynolds’ bases-loaded double scored three runs to tie the score at 6, Nelson went out to the bullpen to warm up. That’s where she was when Madison Huskey’s double drove in the winning run.

McNeese opened the bottom of the seventh inning with a soft single to center field, and the next hitter, Chloe Gomez, worked her way to a full count. Nelson’s next pitch rose high, well out of the strike zone, but Gomez swung at it and missed.

“As much pressure as there is on me to try and strike her out, there’s just as much pressure on her to make a decision,” Nelson said.

Nelson then had to deal with Corine Poncho, who had been by far McNeese’s top hitter in the regional. Poncho hit a sinking line drive to left field that Reynolds made diving catch on.

Moments later, after a ground-out to second base, it was over. Nelson had finished the job, like she knew she would.

“That’s the mindset you have to have: ‘I’m gonna beat you, you’re gonna swing at this pitch and I’m going to get you out,’ ” Nelson said.

It was that same mindset Nelson had when she pitched all 13 innings in Bonney Lake High School’s 3A state championship victory in 2018.

Nelson said she is thrilled to have at least another weekend of UW softball. The winner of the Super Regional earns a spot in the Women’s College World Series

“Our team, making some crazy news with that miracle seventh inning — I think all of that occurring and ultimately giving our team new life to get into Super Regionals — we’re in a good space,” Tarr said at Wednesday news conference. “We’re glad to be here and we can’t to see how much better we can get throughout this weekend.”

Unseeded Louisiana (50-14) is also coming off a dramatic Sunday, winning twice at No. 10 seed Louisiana State to earn its spot in the Super Regional.

Louisiana overcame an early 4-1 deficit to win 7-4 in the first win. The second victory had more drama. Louisiana scored six times in the top of the first inning, only to see LSU come roaring back to take an 8-6 lead after four innings.

Louisiana then scored once in the fifth inning, then twice in the seventh inning for a 9-8 victory and a trip to Seattle.

“We respect their program, as probably they respect ours,” Tarr said. “Maybe everyone thinks of LSU as the name team out of that state, but I think everyone in this room remembers another good team from that state (McNeese) that we just got done playing against.

“You can’t take your opponent for what other people think they are. It’s an opportunity to play Husky softball, and we have to be able to be our best when it matters the most.”