A four-run third inning boosted the No. 6 Washington softball team to a 6-1 victory Sunday over No. 4 Oregon and a three-game sweep at Husky Softball Stadium.

Four extra-base hits in the third inning put the Huskies in the lead for good, capped by a two-run home run by Morganne Flores.

Washington (34-6, 12-2 Pac-12) has won 10 in a row.

Sis Bates made history in the first inning, becoming the third Husky ever with 300 career hits. She joined Sara Pickering (318 hits) and Ashley Charters (315) in that regard.

UW baseball edges Texas State

The Washington Huskies (15-16) used a dominant day on the mound to pick up the offense and defeat Texas State (15-22) 2-1 at Husky Ballpark.

After the offense combined for 31 hits in the first two games of the series, UW needed a big outing from Adam Bloebaum and he delivered. He gave the Huskies 61/3 innings of one-run ball before handing it over to Stefan Raeth and the bullpen the rest of the way.

Raeth got out all four batters he faced, while Colton Charnholm got the last out of the eighth. In the ninth, Davis Delorefice pitched a scoreless frame for his fifth save of the season.

“We call it ‘All-In Sunday,’ ” coach Lindsay Meggs said. “People are going to be tired. Who knows if it’s going to be 15-14 or 2-1, but we usually have a one-run game on Sundays. You almost don’t care how it happens — you just want to make it happen.”

For UW, Cole Miller homered and Will Simpson drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth.

• Seattle U (13-17, 7-9 WAC) fell to No. 24 Sacramento State 11-4.

Connor O’Brien and Chase Wells were each 2 for 4 for the Redhawks.

EWU football opens at ND State

The Eastern Washington Eagles will travel to FCS juggernaut North Dakota State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in an playoff opener.

The game at the Fargodome is a rematch of the 2018 Football Championship Subdivision national-title game.

The eighth-ranked Eagles and No. 2 Bison (6-2) earned at-large berths.

NDSU has won eight of the past nine national titles.

EWU’s Groves to Oklahoma

Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves has committed to Oklahoma, sources told ESPN.

A 6-foot-9 big man, Groves earned Big Sky Player of the Year honors after averaging 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Groves scored 35 points in a first round NCAA tournament loss to Kansas.

Tanner’s brother, Jacob Groves, also entered the transfer portal last month. He has not declared where he will continue.

Hockey

• Ethan Regnier had a hat trick to lead host Everett to a 6-2 victory over visiting Portland. Dustin Wolf made 37 saves for the Silvertips.

Tennis

• Stanford swept the UW men 7-0.

• The sixth-ranked Pepperdine women cruised past visiting Washington State 7-0.