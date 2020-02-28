FULLERTON, Calif. — Washington’s second-ranked softball team split a pair of games against top-four teams Friday, beating No. 4 LSU, 3-1, before losing to No. 3 Texas, 8-6, in the Judi Garman Classic.
In the opener, UW freshman Kelly Lynch carried a no-hitter into the fifth before getting touched for two hits and a run.
But the Huskies rallied with three in the sixth to win it, with two LSU throwing errors sandwiched around a sacrifice fly plating the three runs.
In the nightcap, the Huskies (16-2) fell into a quick 5-0 hole against the Longhorns and their comeback fell short despite home runs by Baylee Klingler and Jadelyn Allchin, who have combined to hit five home runs this season against top-five teams.
UW shortstop Sis Bates, who had reached base multiple times in every game she’d played this season, was kept off the basepaths for the first time, going 0 for 4.
But Sami Reynolds reached base safely for the 22nd straight game.
hockey
• Bryce Kindopp scored his 37th goal of the season on a power play just 49 seconds into overtime as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Kelowna Rockets 4-3 in Western Hockey League play. Kelowna’s Conner McDonald fored the OT period with a power-play goal with just 20 seconds left in regulation. Gage Concalves (his 32nd), Justyn Gurney (6th) and Michal Gut (13th) scored the other goals for Everett (42-12-3-1).
• The Spokane Chiefs hammered the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds, 9-2. Andrej Kukuca (his 24th) and Payton Mount (13th) scored goals for the T-birds (23-29-4-3).
BASEBALL
• Sophomore right-hander Zane Mills (3-0) struck out a career-high 10 in 72/3 innings and Washington State scored nine unanswered runs in a 9-2 nonconference win over Rutgers in Peoria, Arizona. Jack Smith’s RBI groundout in the fifth snapped a 2-2 tie.
• Jarrod Billig (1-1) threw six scoreless innings, striking out six, as Seattle U beat Pacific to open a three-game series at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Trevor Antonson gave SU a 3-0 lead with his first collegiate home run, a two-run shot, to left field in the fifth. The Redhawks are 4-4,
gymnastics
• Seattle Pacific’s Darian Burns captured first place in both the vault (9.725) and floor exercise (9.900) competitions and was second in the all-around (38.875), but it wasn’t enough to get the Falcons past host Alaska Anchorage. The Seawolves won the dual meet, 192.550 to 191.800.
TRACK & FIELD
• Two Washington athletes competing on opposite coasts broke school indoor records: freshman Carley Thomas, breaking her own 800-meter mark while running in the BU Last Chance Meet in Boston (2:02.75), and Hannah Rusnak with 4,190 points in the pentathlon while competing in the MPSF Championships at the Dempsey Indoor.
FOOTBALL
• Eastern Washington’s spring drills begin April 1, concluding with the annual Red-White Game on April 24. There will also be scrimmages on April 11 and 17.
