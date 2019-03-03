The 600 wins are more than any coach in any other sport in UW history.

Washington softball coach Heather Tarr picked up her 600th victory Sunday as the No. 5 Huskies won their second game at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., on Sunday.

The 600 wins are more than any coach in any other sport in UW history.

The milestone win came in a 2-0 win against Cal State Fullerton. Taran Alvelo struck out a career-high 16 in seven shutout innings. She gave up three hits and three walks.

Earlier in the day, UW (16-3) lost to Michigan 4-2.

The Huskies make their home debut Friday for the Husky Classic. UW opens play at their tourney against Ohio State at 3:45 p.m. and Northern Illinois at 6 p.m.

Dollie Armstrong dies

Dollie Armstrong, mother of Olympic gold-medal skier Debbie Armstrong, died in Seattle on Feb. 21. She was an advocate for disabled skiers.

Armstrong was president of the board of directors for the Washington State Centennial games and was president and executive director of SkiForAll (Now Outdoors For All). She was inducted into the National Disabled Ski Hall of Fame, and she co-founded the Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum.

A memorial is scheduled for May 4 at 5 p.m. at the Montlake Community Center.

Baseball

• Washington (7-2) completed a sweep of visiting Cal Poly (2-9) with a 5-0 win. Josh Burgmann (2-0) got the win after eight shutout innings. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out 10. Braiden Ward was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk for UW.

• Seattle U (4-6) salvaged the final game of their three-game series with Pacific (9-2) with an 8-1 win in Stockton, Calif. Connor O’Brien was 2 for 5 with three RBI for the Redhawks. Tyler Yeh picked up the win with five shutout innings, giving up one hit. He struck out seven and walked five.

Hockey

• Matthew Wedman scored twice and had an assist at the Seattle Thunderbirds turned back the visiting Tri-City Americans 6-3 in Western Hockey League play.

• The idle Everett Silvertips clinched at least a share of WHL’s U.S. Division title as Portland lost to Kelowna 4-3. The Silvertips own the tiebreaker over Portland.

Tennis

• Washington’s men’s tennis team (3-7) lost at Indiana 4-0.