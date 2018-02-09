The win was coach Heather Tarr’s 533rd with UW, giving her the all-time program wins record.

The Washington softball team opened the season with a 15-2 victory over Saint Louis on Friday in Peoria, Ill. The win was coach Heather Tarr’s 533rd with UW, giving her the all-time program wins record.

Tarr has won at least 30 games every season of her career and has won over 35 eight consecutive seasons. The Huskies have been to five Women’s College World Series under her watch, winning the 2009 national championship.

The Huskies played a second game, against Bradley, and won 11-0. Both games were shortened to five innings.

In the first game, Samantha Manti picked up the win, striking out five in four innings. Taylor Van Zee and Sis Bates each homered and scored four runs. Kirstyn Thomas scored three runs and Taryn Atlee drove in three runs.

In the second game, Taran Alvelo pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 11. Thomas hit two homers, driving in six runs. Atlee also homered and drove in four runs.

Seattle schools’ Hall of Fame class

Seattle Public Schools will celebrate its second Hall of Fame class next week.

Seattle City Council president Bruce Harrell, who was an All-Metro linebacker at Garfield, graduating in 1976, is one of the 2018 inductees.

Olympic skier Debbie Armstrong, who led Garfield to a girls basketball Metro title and also competed in volleyball, tennis and soccer before graduating in 1981, was also selected. She joins Bill North (Garfield ’66), who won two World Series with Oakland, as the Bulldogs honored.

The NBA’s Jamal Crawford and former multisport star Tara Davis were also selected. Mario Bailey (Franklin ’88), Don Coryell (Lincoln ’43), Corey Dillon (Franklin ’93), Carl Ervin (Cleveland ’76), George Irvine (Ballard ’66), Sheila Lambert (Chief Sealth ’98), Terry Metcalf (Franklin ’69), Sammy White (Lincoln ’45) and Bill Wright (Franklin ’54) round out the 2018 class.

The SPS Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Feb. 15 at the Washington Athletic Club.

Hockey

David Tendeck made 49 saves as the host Vancouver Giants beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 in overtime. Noah Philp scored for the T-birds (27-18-6-2). Ty Ronning scored both Vancouver goals.

• Kailer Yamamoto scored in overtime as the visiting Spokane Chiefs beat the Everett Silvertips 2-1. Garrett Pilon scored for Everett (34-17-2-2).

Women’s basketball

Host Idaho defeated Eastern Washington 85-71. Violet Kapri Morrow scored 18 points for the Eagles (12-12, 7-5 Big 12) and Delaney Hodgins had 15.

Softball

Seattle University scored nine times in the fifth inning to beat Stanford 13-9 on the first day of the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz. The Redhawks also led Notre Dame late before falling 4-3. Ally Choate posted a 3-for-4 day, scoring four runs. Kaylee Ree went 2 for 2 with five RBI and three runs.

Men’s tennis

Washington beat UC Davis 6-1 at Nordstrom Tennis Center. Jake Douglas won his No. 1 singles match and his doubles match for the Huskies (5-1).

Women’s tennis

Washington defeated Alabama 6-1 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. Stacey Fung won her No. 1 singles match for the Huskies (5-2).

Track and field

Seattle Pacific posted an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time in the women’s 4,000-meter distance medley relay at UW’s Dempsey Indoor. Kate Lilly, Lani Taylor, Chynna Phan and Mary Charleson finished in 11:50.93.