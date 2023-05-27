The Huskies are headed to the Women’s College World Series, thanks in large part to the grit of Lindsay Lopez.

The UW senior pitcher was tested again and again by Louisiana threats, and each time Lopez came through, leading Washington to a 2-0 win over Louisiana on Saturday afternoon at Husky Softball Stadium.

The victory finished off a super regional sweep, sending Washington to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2019.

Lopez worked out of trouble in each of the first six innings, allowing seven hits and nine baserunners in that span but no runs. Ruby Meylan closed out the win, retiring Louisiana in order in the seventh inning.

Washington (43-13) was held to four hits, but finally broke through on a Madison Huskey sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Brooklyn Carter stole home in the seventh to give the Huskies a big insurance run.

Lopes showed grit from the start. She allowed back-to-back one-out singles in the bottom of the first inning, then struck out the next two batters.

Advertising

It became a theme. Inning after inning, the Ragin’ Cajuns (50-16) put pressure on Lopez, and each time the senior came through with big outs.

The Huskies meanwhile had two baserunners in the first five innings against Megan Schorman, but finally got something going in the sixth inning.

Baylee Klinger hit a double to right field with one out in the sixth and Sami Reynolds followed with an infield single. Huskey then hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Avery Hobson, who was pinch-running for Klingler.

Carter then gave the Huskies some cushion and soon after the Huskies were celebrating.