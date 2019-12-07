WASHINGTON – It only took a span of four minutes to turn the University of Washington’s College Cup dreams into a nightmare.

In a taut, physical Elite Eight contest at Shaw Field, No. 3 seed Georgetown struck twice in rapid-fire succession midway through the second half Saturday to erase a one-goal deficit and stun the sixth-seeded Huskies, 2-1, preventing Washington from earning the program’s first-ever berth in the men’s soccer Final Four.

“Keeping that Georgetown team off the scoreboard for 90 minutes is tough,” UW coach Jamie Clark said. “But the problem was, once it went 1-1, it got open again and we got caught.”

Washington was on the wrong side of the officials for most of the contest, and during the game-turning sequences, fouls helped set up both Hoyas goals. In the 72nd minute, Georgetown drew a free kick around the 25-yard line and Jacob Montes didn’t miss, powering a shot past Sam Fowler to tie the score. Less than four minutes later, a foul gave Georgetown the ball at midfield and a quick strike to forward Derek Dodson led to the game-winning goal, this one just trickling off Fowler’s hands.

“Giving up free kicks in dangerous areas is what killed us in the end,” Huskies midfielder Blake Bodily said. “Throughout the whole game they were good on free kicks. They finally got a good chance and they scored it.”

Washington (17-4) was hit with 19 fouls, 11 in the second half, and even Clark received a yellow card from the officials as the game got testy down the stretch. Huskies defender Charlie Ostrem drew the ire of Georgetown fans and players alike, as he taunted the crowd and was in the mix on several controversial plays.

Advertising

“It was a chippy game altogether,” Clark said. “It was two teams that play hard, but if managed differently, the game starts to have a flow. But it never managed to have a flow, because it wasn’t in control, which is a shame. In the end, it was going to be very tight margins and that’s what decided it.”

The Huskies had several golden opportunities to take a two-goal lead in both halves and increase the pressure on a Georgetown (18-1-3) team that had not trailed for more than 30 minutes all season. UW missed on point-blank shots from Lucas Meek and Bodily, the latter’s best chance coming at the 67th minute when his shot sailed high.

“I feel like I could have had two [goals] myself, so not seeing those go in the back of the net and seeing the final score makes you take a step back and realize that you could have done more to help the team,” Bodily said. “I feel like if we had gone up 2-0, it would have been a different story.”

The Huskies got off to a fast start, as Jaret Townsend delivered on a picture-perfect goal in the fourth minute, working his way across the top of the box and firing a beauty that curled into the upper-left corner of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

“I saw the opportunity to cut inside on my left and finish it far post,” Townsend said. “I’ve been working on it a lot, so it’s nice to see it happen. The first 25 minutes of the first half we were really good.”

In fact, UW was solid through the early parts of both halves, controlling the tempo and keeping Georgetown on its heels. But in both frames, the Huskies faltered late, and in the second half, it cost them the game.

Left in shock on the turf as the Hoyas celebrated around them, it was hard for the Huskies to put this season in perspective. But a Pac-12 title, a No. 1 ranking and consistent tournament success have the program in line to make the College Cup a reality in the near future.

“We’re very proud of the group, but we lost the chance for this group to ever play again, and that bites down to the core.” Clark said. “It’s a group that we loved coaching and we won’t get to do it again. That’s what stings. We were greedy. We wanted another week together.”