They began their UW golf careers with a performance impossible to top, and they want to leave in style.

Three years ago as freshmen, Julianne Alvarez, Wenyung Keh and Sarah Rhee cemented their legacies as Husky greats with fantastic performances that helped lead UW to its first national golf title.

But that sure makes an encore tough. The Huskies didn’t make it past regionals the next season, and last year as juniors, the Huskies finished ninth in the NCAA championships, one spot from being among the eight teams who advanced to match play.

This spring, they get one final chance to recreate the magic they displayed at Eugene Country Club, when all three made huge contributions to the title.

“Where does the time go?” said Keh, who played often with Alvarez when the two were growing up in New Zealand.

The 2016 UW team was led by two seniors, Charlotte Thomas and Ying Luo. Early in that season, things weren’t always smooth between them and the freshmen, but they worked things out and it ended with a big celebration.

Keh was 3-0 in match play during the tournament and Rhee hit the winning shot in the semifinals, holing a bunker shot against UCLA. In the title match against Stanford, it all came down to Alvarez. She was also 3-0 in match play, and won the title for UW on the second extra hole after she blew a 3-up lead with three holes to go in regulation.

On the first extra hole, Alvarez hit an 85-yard shot to a foot, sending the match to another hole when she was on the verge of being eliminated. Minutes later she won.

“In New Zealand, we play a lot of match play, I had numerous instances where I hit clutch shots, but not on that big of a stage as nationals,” Alvarez said of her shot that kept the match alive on the first extra hole. “That was my biggest moment probably.”

“People still come up to me and say, ‘I saw you in the national championship and that was some of the most exciting golf that I have ever watched,’ and that is very nice to hear. But we don’t talk about it much.”

With that title came great expectations. And suddenly, they were the most experienced players on the team.

“It was kind of tough for us because we didn’t have any older players than us after (Thomas and Luo) left and we had to kind of take on a senior role as sophomore,” Keh said. “It was difficult, but we finally understood what it means to be a senior.”

Said Rhee: “We definitely had a lot of expectations and a lot riding on the name of our school. We let it get in our heads a little bit.”

The Huskies have not had a great start to this season, but the biggest events are still ahead.

Washington is hosting an NCAA regional at Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum early May, which should give the team an advantage in trying to become one of 24 teams to make it to the NCAA championship tournament.

“We have a good enough ranking to get into the regional, and once that postseason show starts, there are so many crazy things, upsets, and what we need to do is focus on each round and playing consistent golf in regionals to get to nationals,” Alvarez said.

Keh has another big event before that to look forward to, having qualified to play in the first Augusta (Ga.) Women’s Amateur, with the final round being played April 6 at Augusta National, the Saturday before the start of the Masters.

“I’ve been watching the Masters on TV and never thought I would have the opportunity to play Augusta,” said Keh, who is most looking forward to playing the par-5 13th hole over water.

Rhee, Keh’s roommate, and Alvarez will undoubtedly be watching. They are all great friends. Alvarez joked, “I need a break, but we do everything else together. We are pretty much connected at the hip.”

Alvarez signed with Washington, then the Huskies discovered Keh when she was playing with Alvarez in a tournament in Canada.

Rhee, meanwhile, was a star for Ingraham High School and dreamed of playing for the Huskies, and helped introduce her foreign teammates to her city.

All three are on track to graduate in the spring, with Keh and Rhee majoring in communications and Alvarez in economics.

Coach Mary Lou Mulflur gets a bit sad at the thought of the three graduating, having become very close to the players who helped her win her first NCAA title in her 33rd year of coaching UW.

“I am not looking forward to the senior recognition thing, because I know I am not going to make it through without crying,” Mulflur said. “It’s one thing to win, but it’s another thing to win with people you love and people that you enjoy being around. As fun at that was, it’s almost more fun going through the struggles with them because that’s when they grow the most.”

The seniors believe the experience of winning the national title will help them greatly if they are one of the eight teams that make it to match play at the NCAA tournament. Whatever happens, they are already part of an elite club.

“They got to taste something very few people get to do, there are 260-some Division I teams and only one of them gets to experience what they experienced at the end of the year,” Mulflur said.

Rhee said, “We came in with a bang and we want to go out with a bang.”

Mulflur has one piece of advice.

“Let’s have as much fun as we did that first year,” she said.