The No. 2-ranked Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams swept their races Saturday on sunny Montlake Cut at the Husky Open.

The regatta included a new feature: sprint racing. The UW men and women each raced eights in races that started from the finish line and ended at the eastern end of Montlake Cut, a distance of about 600 meters.

The men’s sprint race – featuring the top two UW men’s crews – was won by the “black” boat, which finished about a half-second ahead of the “purple” crew.

The women’s sprint race was won by the Huskies’ varsity eight, which (like all four boats in the race) had just rowed a 2,000-meter race less than an hour before. The top boat beat the second varsity eight by less than a length of open water, with a novice eight and the third varsity eight in third and fourth, respectively.

Saturday’s sprints were meant as a trial run for the Twilight Sprints, which the program intends to hold the Friday night before Windermere Cup, which is May 4.

In addition to the sprint, the UW was successful in each of its other five men’s races, beating crews from Washington State, Western Washington, Puget Sound, Seattle University, Lewis & Clark and the University of British Columbia. Washington won its first, second and third varsity eight races, as well as both flights of the varsity four.

The UW women were successful in each of its other three women’s races, beating crews from Seattle Pacific, Western Washington, Puget Sound, Seattle University, the University of Portland and Lewis & Clark College, win the first and second varsity eights, and both flights of the varsity four.

Seattle Pacific women’s crews raced to two victories Saturday while the varsity eight battled to the end before being edged by Portland at the Husky Open.

The Falcons varsity four used an impressive surge over the final 1,000 meters to overcome a small deficit and defeat Seattle University by open water. Their third varsity eight also trailed SU at the midway mark, but ended up winning by six seats.

Baseball

No. 7 Oregon State blew a big early lead, then rebounded to defeat Washington 10-7 at Husky Ballpark.

The Beavers (18-5-1, 5-3 Pac-12) took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first, then scored four more in the seventh inning after UW (14-8, 5-3) had tied the score at 6.

Connor Blair homered for the Huskies.

Softball

Madison Cathcart hit a two-run, walk-off home run to lift Seattle University a 4-3 win over New Mexico State in eight innings Saturday afternoon at Logan Field. The Redhawks (24-12, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference) took a series from New Mexico State (15-14, 1-2) for the first time in program history.