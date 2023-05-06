The key to winning the Windermere Cup?

Don’t mind the distractions.

It’s the chaos, of course, that distinguishes this race from any other — particularly in the rowing world. Each year, Seattleites signal the start of the boating season by lining the Montlake Cut, with dogs and babies and flags and pennants and blankets and whistles and bells serenading the passing shells.

On Saturday, there were 23 races jammed into 90 minutes, a parade of competitors. There were white VIP tents nestled along the side of the water, touting bountiful buffets. There were food trucks and merchandise stands and rows of Porta Potties, folding chairs and tables decorated with flowers and American and Australian flags. There were booths where children — properly supervised, of course — could build wooden boats with hammers and glue.

In a 2,000-meter course running through the Montlake Cut and ending along the edge of Lake Union, there were ample distractions with every stroke — bobbing boats and blowing horns in Lake Washington, phone-toting fans lining every inch of the Montlake Bridge, a video board broadcasting the event on the northwest bank, an onslaught of sights and sounds.

The challenge Saturday was to excel in the eye of a storm — and that’s easier said than done.

“It’s easily the most different race, because you’ve got so many things around you,” said UW senior Darcy McCluskey, a native of Brisbane, Australia. “You’ve got party boats surrounding you. There’s a cannon that goes off. It’s just something that’s really fun to compete in. It’s the best thing of the year.”

Better, yet, when you win.

In the main event of Saturday’s festivities, Washington welcomed the Australian national team for a pair of races — resulting in a Husky sweep. The UW women’s varsity eight crew held off the Aussies by more than a boat length, finishing with a time of 6:17.577. The Australians crossed the finish line at 6:22.656, followed by a second Husky crew at 6:25.117.

The UW men’s varsity eight, likewise, upended the visiting Aussies — coasting across the finish line at 5:39.882. After the horn sounded, Max Heid — a senior from Seattle — dropped his oars and lifted both hands to the sky.

It was an impressive performance for UW’s No. 3 (nationally ranked) men and No. 6 women — particularly considering the circumstances.

“It’s really about trusting that the rowers know the race plan as well as I do, because they might just not hear me,” said Nick Dunlop, the UW men’s coxswain. “There might be a yacht’s horn or a cannon going off and they might miss a move.

“But as long as they know it like the back of their hand … I’ve got to trust that they’re going to execute exactly what I want them to, regardless of if they hear me or not.”

After it was over, Dunlop — a Sydney, Australia, native — waved a blue Windermere flag awarded to the winners. He joked that “I’m not sure who’s going to take it from me, but I’ll hold onto it until they do.”

McKenna Bryant teetered between smiles and tears at the trophy presentation — a metaphorical finish line. The Kent product and Kennedy Catholic alum grew up watching the Windermere Cup from her family boat, catching pieces of candy during the parade that followed, ensconced in the spectacle. When she first competed in the event as a UW rower, her “whole family was in tears.”

Five years later, as UW’s captain, she closed a chapter on the cut.

“Today is a really emotional day for all of our fifth years and seniors on the team, because it’s the last time racing down the cut with the ‘W’ on our chests,” she said. “It’s not just a ‘W.’ It’s not just a letter. There’s so much meaning behind it, and we all know what it’s like individually and as a team.

“There’s so much going on [during the race], you have to be so in tune with your boat and your team. I think that’s the most powerful part of it all.”

The Windermere Cup requires you to disregard distractions for six continuous minutes.

Then, when you win, you soak it in.

“My dad last night sent me a text that said, ‘Just embrace the moment. Embrace every stroke. Love the journey you’ve had on this team,’” Bryant said. “I think that’s what the race was for me.”

Added her head coach, Yaz Farooq: “We have an ‘embrace the suck’ mentality, and we didn’t have to today, because the conditions were really good. The typical wind on the top of the course is a cross wind, but it was actually pretty kind today. We’re always ready for the cut to be bouncy, because they’re throwing races down the cut every four minutes. But we’re used to it.

“When you’re lifted by a hometown crowd of this magnitude, you don’t care what the water’s like in the cut. Because you are buoyed all the way down the course. To experience this kind of love and support of a university and a community, there’s just no other place in the world that has this.”