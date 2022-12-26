The University of Washington volleyball team didn’t have to look far to find Keegan Cook’s successor as its coach. UW announced Monday that assistant coach and former player Leslie Gabriel has been named the program’s ninth head coach.

Gabriel has been with the Huskies for 26 years and is a sister of UW football legend Marques Tuiasosopo. She becomes UW’s fourth woman head coach and the first since Debbie Buse in 1991, who is the only other former Husky player to serve as coach.

Gabriel takes the reins from Cook, who stepped down Dec. 12 after eight seasons to take a similar role at the University of Minnesota.

Under Cook the Huskies won four Pac-12 titles, reaching the Elite Eight in 2015, 2016 and 2019 and the Final Four in 2021. UW finished 20-11 last season and was ousted by TCU in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

“After conducting a national search, it is clear that Leslie Gabriel is the best person to continue the amazing tradition of excellence we have in Husky Volleyball,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “As a former standout UW volleyball student-athlete, Tui embodies what it means to be a Husky. She has been a part of the program’s biggest moments as a player and coach, including a National Championship and many deep NCAA tournament runs.

“Tui is an elite competitor who is committed to excellence on and off the court. I am confident her passion for both the sport and the development of young women will continue the strong culture we have in volleyball on Montlake.”

Advertising

Gabriel has been part of UW’s coaching staff since 2001, winning the AVCA National Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2020.

She starred for the Huskies from 1995-98 and was one of the best blockers in the Pac-10. She ranks second in UW history for total blocks (613) and block assists (520).

“It has been a dream of mine to be the head coach here and I am beyond excited to lead the women in this program,” Gabriel said in a statement. “I want to thank Jennifer Cohen and Erin O’Connell for believing in and trusting me to lead the program here at the University of Washington. I could not be more excited and honored.

“The UW Volleyball program has always been about the players and helping them to achieve excellence in all that they do and I cannot wait to return to work and start a new chapter with the women in the program.”