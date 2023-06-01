OKLAHOMA CITY — Danielle Lawrie, who led Washington softball to the 2009 national championship as a pitcher and hitter, makes it a point to connect with young Husky pitchers.

That was the start of what Lawrie said is a special connection between her and UW freshman Ruby Meylan, who has developed into UW’s No. 1 pitcher this season.

Meylan will likely be the starter for the Huskies against Utah on Thursday night in the opening of the Women’s College World Series.

“Oh my God, Ruby is awesome,” said Lawrie, national player of the year in 2009 and 2010 and the only UW softball player to have their number retired. “When Ruby got on campus, I gave her access to my number and she definitely found ways to get a hold of me, to talk about pitching and situations. I remember us meeting for coffee for two hours at U Village. I felt like I was chatting with my little sister.

“It was so nice to be able to sit down with someone who wants to hear about all your experiences — the good, bad and ugly. It’s really special because it is hard to find 18-year-old and 19-year-old kids that want to have a relationship with a 35-year-old and want to learn from them.”

Lawrie has heard the comparisons between her and Meylan. Both visibly display their fiery competitiveness on the mound, but Lawrie said Meylan has more maturity as a freshman than she had.

“My biggest regret that I tell everyone was not coming in with the mentality of, ‘Give me the ball, dude. I want it every game.’ … She has that mentality and that to me is the difference between her and me in my freshman year. She came in knowing there was a good chance that she was going to throw a good chunk of innings. And that’s exactly what’s happened.”

Lawrie’s numbers as a freshman (13-8 record, 1.61 ERA) are similar to Meylan’s (18-5, 2.19). Lawrie developed into one of the greatest pitchers in college history.

Lawrie sees Meylan getting better, too, and is looking forward to continuing their relationship.

“A lot of (young pitchers) come in with a big ego, and they are so, so good, but you’re never good enough to not want to be better,” said Lawrie, who won a bronze medal with the Canadian softball team in the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. “You’re never too good to want to learn from people that are older. One of the coolest things that I’ve seen from Ruby is that she wants to be great, and I think that is the sweetest thing. So I can’t wait to continue my relationship with her and watch her get better.”

Lawrie, who lives in Mill Creek, is in Oklahoma City as an analyst in ESPN’s on-site studio for the WCWS. Lawrie is not making it a secret that she is rooting for Washington.

“People want to know what you’re feeling and they want to know what it’s like to be in this moment and to talk about it and to say, ‘I played for the Huskies and this is why it feels different to me.’ It’s my alma mater and it’s OK to talk shop that way.”

Former Redmond High star Kiki Milloy leading Tennessee

Kiki Milloy, the daughter of former UW Husky football player and baseball star Lawyer Milloy who led Redmond High School to a 3A state title in 2017, has been the top hitter all season for No. 4 seed Tennessee,

The Volunteers opened the WCWS with a 10-5 victory over No. 5 seed Alabama, with Milloy going 1 for 3 and scoring two runs.

Milloy, a senior, was a top-10 finalist for national player of the year. She entered the WCWS leading the nation in home runs with 25, while hitting .420. She also has 39 stolen bases, 11th in the nation.

Milloy’s older sister, Amirah, played softball at Washington (2016-19). Younger sister Tia, a junior at Redmond High School, has committed to play for No. 1 Oklahoma.

Both Milloy parents were star athletes for UW. Mother Claudine was a two-time track All-American for the Huskies in the 55-meter hurdles. Lawyer went on to play 15 seasons in the NFL.

Nelson sisters in different championships

While Washington senior pitcher/first baseman Brooke Nelson is in Oklahoma City for the WCWS, younger sister Brynn Nelson is a star second baseman for Linfield (McMinnville, Oregon), which is playing in the Division III national championships in Marshall, Texas.

Both of the Nelsons will have parental support this weekend. Father Ed is in Oklahoma with Brooke and mother Lori is with Brynn in Texas.

