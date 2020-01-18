College BasketballHuskiesPhotographySports UW Men lose to #8 Oregon in OT, 64-61 Originally published January 18, 2020 at 3:04 pm Updated January 18, 2020 at 5:33 pm Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.