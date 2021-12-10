CARY, N.C. — The Huskies seized their moments and now they will try to capture a men’s soccer national championship.

No. 2 seed Washington (18-1-2) scored a pair of second-half goals to take control, then held on to defeat Georgetown 2-1 on Friday night in the College Cup semifinals at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Washington men’s soccer coach Jamie Clark said the competition is so good at the Final Four that it’s unreasonable for a team to dominate, and that the winner is usually the team that seizes one of the few moments when a goal is possible.

Lucas Meek, a redshirt junior midfielder, scored the game’s first goal in the 54th minute, firing a cross toward Gio Miglietti. Fortunately for the Huskies, Meek’s pass barely missed Miglietti and instead curved into the goal.

Georgetown goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidos had gotten into position to defend Miglietti and was helpless to stop the ball.

Three minutes later, UW junior defender Charlie Ostrem, last year’s Pac-12 defender of the year, sent a missile from about 25 yards out into the top right corner of the net. Nikopolidos never had a chance.

Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler made a great save in the 70th minute. That became even bigger when Zach Riviere scored in the 80th minute on a header that Fowler could barely get a hand on.

UW could not rest until the final second, when Riviere’s shot sailed over the net.

The game got started more than an hour late thanks to the first game not having a winner through two overtimes. No. 8 seed Clemson (15-5-2) defeated No. 4 seed Notre Dame 4-3 on penalty kicks after the score was deadlocked at 1-1.

That dramatic ending was followed by a rather uneventful first half between the Huskies and the Hoyas with neither team mustering many scoring chances.

Each team had just two shots in the first half that was as even as the stats indicated.

“We’ve got to be a ton more dangerous,” Georgetown coach Brian Wiese told a TV reporter at halftime.

Washington coach Jamie Clark could have said the same thing about his team, which boasts one of the top offenses in the country (11th in the nation in goals at 2.30 per game entering the match) and had not been shut out all season.

The Hoyas had the best chance of a goal in the first half, but Riviere’s shot in the 35th minute sailed wide of the mark.

Georgetown defeated Washington 2-1 in the 2019 Elite Eight with a pair of goals in the final 19 minutes after UW had taken an early 1-0 lead.

This time the stakes were even bigger in a matchup that pitted longtime friends Clark and Wiese. Clark played at Stanford when Wiese was an assistant coach there for Jamie’s father, Bobby.

But competition no doubt trumped friendship Friday night. Clark, who felt like they let one get away in the 2019 game, saw his team close this game out.

And now the Huskies will get ready for Clemson with little time to celebrate or rest with Sunday’s game at 11 a.m. (PT). But UW, the highest-seeded team in the College Cup, certainly looks up to the challenge.