Ilijah Paul knew he was capable of big things in college soccer if he could just have a season in which he was fully healthy.

Fortunately for the Washington men’s soccer team, the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament that begins this week, Paul stayed healthy. The third-year sophomore striker performed so well that he was named Pac-12 offensive player of the year.

“It means a lot,” Paul said. “Last year, I didn’t even score a goal.”

Paul, from Gilbert, Arizona, began his college career at San Francisco but did not play because of a broken foot. He then battled hamstring injuries last season after transferring to Washington.

Paul played in 20 games with Washington last fall, starting once, and had just one point (on an assist). But he showed he was a different player early this season, scoring his first collegiate goal in UW’s second game, then scoring three in the next game against Utah Valley.

Paul finished the regular season with a Pac-12-leading 11 goals, one more than teammate Lucas Meek, and helped lead Washington to No. 1 in the national rankings.

“Last year, he was never fully fit,” coach Jamie Clark said of Paul. “He worked tirelessly [for this season]. He checked every box in terms of preparation.”

” … We were really confident in Ilijah. We expected him to be this good, but goals are fickle. In terms of production, he has definitely been in the upper range of what we had hoped for.”

The Huskies (15-1-3) were undefeated until a regular-season-ending loss to Oregon State, a match in which some top Huskies, including Paul, did not play with the Pac-12 title already clinched.

That loss likely cost Washington the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, but the Huskies are still in a prime position as the No. 2 seed with a bye into the second round. The Huskies’ first game is 5 p.m. Sunday at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Washington was also the No. 2 seed in the tournament last year when they reached the College Cup (the final four) for the first time before losing to Clemson in the title game.

The Huskies’ chances are boosted by having Paul, who transferred to UW after San Francisco went through a coaching change.

Paul missed several months with a broken foot and said, “I missed the game so much.”

“I was so sad for all of those six months,” Paul said.

Paul said Jeff Rowland, who was an assistant UW coach when Paul was in the transfer portal, helped persuade him to pick Washington.

“He was a former [striker] and he convinced me that I should look out for my career and that if I scored a bunch of goals at a top program, that I would be more likely to go pro,” Paul said. “And that’s the goal for me — it always has been since I was a child.”

For now, his focus is on Washington. Last year, he said, he felt “like I was letting our coaches down.” This season, Paul feels much more part of the team.

Paul said he didn’t set expectations for the number of goals he would score, but said he knew he could have a big impact when healthy.

“I just wanted to win a lot of games, and we’ve done that,” he said.

He said the Huskies felt like they should have won the national title last season and want another chance to make it right.

“We felt like we should have won that game,” Paul said of the 2-0 loss to Clemson in the title game. “We felt like we would have won it nine times out of 10. It was just that one unlucky time.”

The Huskies stayed on the field after the loss and watched Clemson celebrate.

“It makes me want to beat them,” he said. “I hope we can play Clemson and we can smack them.”

Paul said he might get some grief for saying it, but he thinks this year’s UW team is better than last year’s squad.

“I think we are more versatile,” he said. “We can do it all.”

Paul brings more than soccer skills to his team. He also cuts hair.

“I give a lot of haircuts to guys on the team,” Paul said. “Every time I cut Meek’s and (Nick) Scardina’s hair, they usually score the next game.”

The games now become much more important, with the season on the line each time. Paul said the Huskies are ready.

“We’re confident,” he said. “We think we’re the best team out there, and we’re going to go out and prove it every game, I believe.”