The Washington men’s soccer team has won the Pac-12 championship after Stanford suffered a 1-0 home loss to California on Thursday night. The conference title is the third for Washington and its first since 2013.

The Huskies, who are currently ranked No. 6 in the NCAA/United Soccer Coaches Poll, are 14-3-0 overall and 7-2-0 in Pac-12 play this season, posting one of the best records in program history. Washington previously won the Pac-12 title in 2013 and also in 2000 — the first season of Pac-12 men’s soccer.

Washington wraps up the regular season on Friday night, facing Oregon State at 6 p.m. in Corvallis. The NCAA men’s soccer selection show is Monday at 10 a.m. on ncaa.org with the NCAA tournament beginning with first-round action on Nov. 21.