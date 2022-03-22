Teddy Lin earned his first career college tournament victory and Husky teammates RJ Manke and Petr Hruby finished in second and third place, respectively, to lead the No. 8 Washington men’s golf team to a resounding win at the Duck Invitational in Eugene, Oregon, Tuesday.

Washington finished the three-round tournament at Eugene Country Club with a team score of 833, 19-under-par and 17 ahead of second-place Utah.

It was the first career victory for Lin, a sophomore from Taiwan, whose previous best finish was a tie for eighth place. He finished at 9-under 204. Manke was second at 7-under 206 and Hruby third at 3-under 210.

Seattle U was 14th +52, 904.

More golf

• The Washington State women tied for seventh at the Fresno State Classic with a 29-over 893. Cougar teammates Sarah Skovgaard-Bils, Jinyu Wu and Jiye Ham all tied for 18th at 6-over 222.

• The team led by PGA Head Professional Mitch Runge with Assistant PGA Professional John Cassidy of The Home Course won the Pro-Assistant Championship at Inglewood GC in Kenmore at 10 under. Head PGA Professional Kevin Coombs and his Assistant David Patterson of Orchard Hills CC plus the second team led by Mitch Runge with Assistant PGA Professional Shane Prante were at 9 under.

Baseball

• Host Portland used a five-run second inning for an 8-2 victory over Seattle U. Matt Boissoneault was 3 for 4 for SU (6-11).

Tennis

• The UW men earned a 4-1 road win over UNLV. The 40th-ranked Huskies had singles wins from Cesar Bouchelaghem, Rikuto Yamaguchi and Han-Chih Li.