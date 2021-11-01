Less than two weeks before the start of the early signing period, the Washington men’s basketball team doubled the size of its 2022 recruiting class with the addition of point guard Keyon Menifield Jr.

The 6-foot-2 and 170-pound playmaker from Flint, Michigan, announced Sunday afternoon his decision to play for the Huskies on Twitter.

Menifield, who included Boston College, Massachusetts and Eastern Michigan among his finalists, is unranked by the nation’s top recruiting services despite averaging 26 points, 9.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 rebounds last season as a senior while leading Beecher High (Flint, Mich.) to a 16-1 record during an abbreviated season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Surprisingly, his recruiting profile didn’t noticeably increase after receiving Michigan’s Division 3 Player of the Year award and leading Beecher to a state basketball title with a 37-point performance in the championship game.

This summer, Washington and several other schools offered Menifield a scholarship after he averaged an EYBL-leading 22.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting for the 17-and-under AAU team The Family at the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Menifield chose to reclassify to the class of 2022 before moving in August to Arizona where he will attend and play for Phoenix Prep.

Next week, Menifield and Tyler Linhardt, a three-star forward at King’s High, are expected to sign with the Huskies when the early signing period begins Nov. 10.

Menifield’s addition interrupts a couple of recruiting misses for the Huskies, who failed to land four-star small forward Chris Bunch and three-star shooting guard Miles Byrd following UW visits. Bunch chose Syracuse, and Byrd picked San Diego State.

Washington is well-stocked with point guards this season, including seniors Terrell Brown Jr. and Daejon Davis. Conceivably, Menifield will compete for the playmaking duties next season with junior PJ Fuller and sophomore Dominic Penn.