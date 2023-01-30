The Washington men jumped 13 spots to the top of the NCAA men’s indoor Track & Field National Rating Index.

The Huskies had seven athletes under the four-minute barrier in the mile this past weekend at the Washington Invitational. Those efforts propelled Washington from No. 14 to the top of the National Rating Index.

Joe Waksom (No. 1, 3:51.90), Brian Fay (No. 2, 3:52.03), Nathan Green (No. 3, 3:52.76), Kieran Lumb (No. 4, 3:53.83) and Luke Houser (No. 9, 3:55.98) all rank among the top-10 nationally with Waksom, Fay, Green and Lumb in the top-5. Not to be outdone, UW’s Cass Elliott is now ranked fourth nationally in the 800 meters at 1:47.22. This is the first time in program history the Huskies have been ranked No. 1 during the indoor season. Washington’s previous best was No. 2 in 2008.

Men’s golf

• Chuan-Tai Lin and UW are both in sixth place at the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village, California. Lin shot a 4-under 68 and the Huskies are at 2-over 290.

• Seattle U was tied for 11th when play was suspended at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate in Tucson.