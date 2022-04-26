Bolstered by three players making birdies on both the 17th and 18th holes in Tuesday’s third round, the Washington men’s golf team will take a seven-stroke lead into the final day of the Pac-12 Championships.

Play begins Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish.

Through three rounds, the Huskies are the only team under par, with a 5-under total of 1,060 strokes. Arizona State is second, at 2-over 1,067. Stanford is two more strokes back at 4-over.

Three Huskies finished Tuesday’s round in the top 10. Senior Noah Woolsey, shot a 3-under 68, and is 9-under for the tournament, good for second place. Bo Peng carded a 1-under 70 and is tied for fifth at 2-under. Teddy Lin was even for the round and is even for the tournament, placing him in a tie for seventh.

Stanford’s Barclay Brown leads at 10 under, one stroke ahead of Woolsey.

Washington State is tied for 10th at 43-over 1,108.

Baseball

• Seattle U (11-25) scored six runs in the third inning for a 6-2 victory over Washington (16-22) at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.

• Spokane scored nine runs in the seventh inning and defeated host Everett 14-6 in Northwest League play.

Charlie Welch and Dariel Gomez homered for Everett.

Softball

• Baylee Klingler, Jadelyn Allchin and Silentrain Espinoza each hit two-run homer runs to help host Washington (29-11) to a 6-2 victory over Seattle U (24-21). Kalyn Hill homered for the Redhawks.

Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds scored three goals in three minutes of the third period for a 5-1 victory at Kelowna and a 3-0 lead in their WHL playoff series.