After another double-digit win season, the Washington Huskies have earned the seventh seed in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.

The Huskies will face Grand Canyon in their first game on Sunday, May 2, at 1 p.m. PT in Matthews, N.C.

This is Washington’s fifth consecutive NCAA tournament selection and the 27th in program history. Washington has made the NCAA tournament in seven of the last eight years and 13 times since 2000.

Every game of the NCAA tournament will take place in North Carolina this year, with the tournament centered in Cary and other surrounding sites.

After winning last year’s Pac-12 championship, the Huskies finished second this year, going 10-3-0 overall and 7-3-0 in Pac-12 play.

• For the second year in a row, the Washington women are heading to North Carolina as participants in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament. The Huskies will take on Liberty in the first round April 27 at 4 p.m. PT in Matthews, N.C.

Advertising

This is Washington’s second straight NCAA tournament selection and 16th in program history.

Washington was the stingiest defense in the Pac-12, allowing the fewest goals in the conference. Eight times in 15 games the Huskies shut out their opponents and 14 times they allowed one goal or fewer.

• Washington State senior Marissa Zucchetto was named the Pac-12 women’s soccer goalkeeper of the week.

WHL won’t hold playoffs

The Western Hockey League announced the season will conclude after the completion of the 24-game regular season.

Due to current public health conditions and the ongoing challenges with COVID-19, including restrictions on travel across both provincial and international borders, the WHL is not in a position to conduct the playoffs.

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips will conclude play the weekend of May 8-9.

Advertising

Women’s golf

• Seattle U’s Kimberlee Tottori is tied for third (1-under 71) and the Redhawks (+9, 297) are also tied for third after the first round of the WAC tournament in Boulder City, Nevada.

Football

• The annual Washington State Crimson and Gray Game will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.

Only a limited number of player/coach guests will be permitted to attend the game.

The Pac-12 Network will televise the event, while the game can also be heard along the Washington State Learfield IMG College Radio Network.

HONORS

• UW’s Sami Reynolds has earned Pac-12 softball player of the Week.

• Seattle U’s Peter Chronowski was named WAC baseball pitcher of the week.

Advertising

• The Seattle Pacific varsity four was honored as women’s rowing crew of the week by the GNAC.

• SPU’s Claire Neder was named GNAC women’s soccer offensive player of the week.

• SPU senior Renick Meyer was chosen as GNAC women’s field athlete of the week.