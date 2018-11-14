The University of Washington’s student-athletes continue to graduate at a rate among the highest in the country, according to Wednesday’s NCAA release on Graduation Success Rate.

The UW received its highest ranking, scoring an 89.

The data showed that 16 of the UW’s 22 programs match or exceed the national average for their respective GSR scores. Also of note, 18 of the UW’s 22 programs matched or improved their scores from the last data release. The following seven programs recorded a perfect 100 GSR score: women’s tennis, women’s golf, volleyball, gymnastics, men’s golf, men’s tennis and men’s basketball.

Men’s soccer

Washington seniors Kyle Coffee and Quentin Pearson along with sophomore Blake Bodily were selected to the All-Pac-12 first team, while senior Scott Menzies earned second-team honors. Senior Corban Anderson and freshmen Ethan Bartlow and Dylan Teves received honorable-mention honors.

Women’s soccer

Washington announced the signing of four freshmen for the 2019 season: Margaux Clarke from California, Ally Remington from Canada, Helena Reischling of Seattle Prep and Thao Nguyen of Lindbergh High School.

• Seattle Pacific’s Julia DeVere (first) and Sophia Chilczuk (second) were selected to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-West Region Team.

Junior hockey

Connor Dewar and Riley Sutter scored in the shootout as the host Everett Silvertips beat the Portland Winterhawks 3-2 at Angel of the Winds Arena. Dewar and Bryce Kindopp scored goals for Everett (15-6-0-0) and Dustin Wolf made 39 saves.