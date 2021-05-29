NORMAN, Okla. — Washington needed a win. With their season on the line and facing the top-ranked team in the nation, the Huskies needed their best performance of the season if they wanted to keep their championship hopes alive.

Unfortunately for the No. 16 seed Huskies, that was not the performance they got as they fell 9-1 in five innings to No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday in Game 2 of the NCAA super regional at Marita Hynes Field.

The Sooners advanced to the Women’s College World Series while the Huskies (45-14) season came to an end after being swept.

Coming off a tough 4-2 loss in Game 1 of the series, the Huskies had every right to believe they could not only hang with the juggernaut Sooners (50-2), but maybe pull off the upset. Yet, from the outset of Game 2, things didn’t go their way.

It was a slow start for UW hurler Gabbie Plain. After allowing the first two batters to get a hit, the senior threw a wild pitch that scored OU’s Tiare Jennings.

It looked like Oklahoma was going to get its offense going. But Plain settled down and got out of the inning only trailing 1-0.

Advertising

Plain’s struggles stretched into the second when Oklahoma was able to load the bases. Plain walked Jayda Coleman to bring another run home.

But once again Plain pitched her way out the jam and held the Sooners to a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the second, it looked like the Huskies were going to get on the scoreboard when Sara White came to bat. With two outs she clubbed a high fly ball into right field that was on path to leave the stadium. However, it only got to the warning track and the Sooners got the out to end the inning.

Husky coach Heather Tarr took brought in Pat Moore to relive Plain. But that didn’t slow down OU. The Sooner’s Jana Johns blasted a two-run homer in the third to put Oklahoma up 4-0.

UW got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third on a Baylee Klingler single that brought home Jadelyn Allchin.

The Sooners struck back in the fourth with a two-run homer from Jocelyn Alo and solo shot from Kinzie Hansen.

The Sooners added two more runs in the fifth to put the contest away.