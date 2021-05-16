Washington, which was ranked fifth in the nation to end the season, earned the No. 16 overall seed to the NCAA softball regionals, which was announced Sunday evening.

With that seed comes the right to host regionals, which Washington has done for five consecutive years. It’s the 27th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance for the Huskies (41-11).

Seattle U, Michigan and Portland State are also in the UW’s regional, which runs from Friday through Sunday.

The winner advances to Super Regionals in Norman, Oklahoma, on May 28-30 (as long as the Sooners win their regional).

The regional begins Friday as Seattle U (29-19) and No. 18 Michigan (36-6) play at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. Washington will play Portland State (15-24) at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed online on ESPN3.

The Huskies, who have hosted regionals 10 time in coach Heather Tarr’s tenure, are 30-0 in regional games in Seattle.

Seattle U won its second consecutive Western Athletic Conference tournament title Saturday to return to the NCAA tournament.

The last time the Redhawks made the tournament, in 2019, they won their first ever tourney game, beating Fordham.

• The Huskies earned several Pac-12 honors, including pitcher of the year (Gabbie Plain) and defensive player of the year (Sis Bates) and four first-teamers: Bates, Plain, Morganne Flores and Baylee Klingler.

Hickman a Zag

Former Eastside Catholic guard Nolan Hickman, who has been playing at prep school in Utah, committed to Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-2 five-star guard originally committed to Kentucky. He is the No. 29 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

Hickman joins 247sports’ No. 1 Chet Holmgren, No. 18 Hunter Sallis and No. 53 Kaden Perry in Gonzaga’s incoming class. The Zags also added Iowa State grad transfer guard Rasir Bolton.

Minors

• Jose Godoy was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost at Salt Lake 8-7. The Rainiers were down 7-0 before rallying.

• Julio Rodriguez was 3 for 5 with a homer (his fifth of the season) and three RBI as the Everett AquaSox pounded the host Tri-City Dust Devils 20-3. Patrick Frick was 3 for 4 with two homers, five RBI and four runs for Everett, which had 19 hits, nine for extra bases.

College baseball

• Christian Jones was 3 for 4 with an RBI double, but Washington (17-27, 3-18 Pac-12) was swept by No. 22 Arizona (35-13, 19-8), losing the finale 11-2.

• Kodie Kolden was 4 for 6 as visiting Washington State (24-22, 11-16 Pac-12) piled up 20 runs to hand USC (22-22, 10-14) a 13-2 defeat.

• Gavin Rork was 2 for 4 with two RBI, but Seattle U (13-30, 7-21 WAC) lost its series finale 14-4 at Dixie State (19-30, 17-15).

Track and field

• Washington distance runner Mick Stanovsek became the first Husky to win the Pac-12 men’s scholar athlete of the year award. The eight-time All-American is working on a Master’s in Jurisprudence and has a 3.6 GPA.

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves fell to 2-6 after a 22-18 loss at Old Glory DC.