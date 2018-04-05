UW sophomore Evanni Roberson rebounded from a broken ankle during her freshman season to become one of only two all-rounders for the Huskies, who compete at NCAA Regionals in Pennsylvania Saturday.

Evanni Roberson broke her left ankle during her floor routine at UW’s first intrasquad gymnastics meet of last year.

But instead of shutting it down for the season, Roberson chose – with her doctor’s permission – to push through. She trained all season on a broken ankle, and while she did not compete in a meet for the Huskies last year, she performed a couple of exhibition routines at late-season meets.

In a sport that’s individualistic at most levels of competition, Roberson stands out for her team-first, team-always mentality, and that team ethos has helped propel the Huskies to an end-of-regular season program-record No. 8 national ranking going into Saturday’s NCAA regional meet in State College, Penn.

The Huskies also tied a program record with four scores of 197 or higher this year. Roberson, now a sophomore all-arounder for UW, has played a huge part in their surge.

“I think I really wanted to help the team,” said Roberson, who has scored a 9.9 or higher in three events in this year. “I knew even if I didn’t break into the lineup (last year) that I would help push lineups, which is just as important. … I’ve had ankle injuries before, so I knew I could push through it.”

Roberson had ankle surgery in the summer and this year, she’s rebounded from her injury-marred freshman campaign to become one of only two all-around competitors for the Huskies. (The other all-arounder is senior All-American Hailey Burleson.)

The sophomore from Pullayup has competed in the all-around in every meet except the last three. UW coach Elise Ray-Statz said Roberson was left off the vault roster this month as a precaution because she had started having ankle pain that made her landings a bit inconsistent.

“We just want her to take a step back, give her foot a bit of a break and reset with her landings,” Ray-Statz said.

Roberson’s ankle issues have improved in the last month, and there’s a chance she could be back on the vault for the Huskies at regionals.

However, regardless of how many events she’s able to do this weekend, Roberson has made an impact for UW in the lineup and in meeting rooms.

Roberson arrived at UW in 2017 as a level 10 national champion on the uneven bars. But even in high school, when she trained and competed for the Emerald City Gymnastics Academy, Roberson was known for her versatile skillset.

That versatility is difficult to find nowadays, says Ray-Statz, herself a talented former gymnast who competed for Michigan and won an Olympic bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

“It was more frequent back when I used to do gym,” Ray-Statz says. “College gymnastics have shifted quite a bit. So now, all-arounders are actually quite rare.”

Which is why Ray-Statz was so intrigued by Roberson from the moment they met at a gymnastics camp in Vancouver (Wash.).

“I saw her and was like, ‘That girl needs to be on our team,’” Ray-Statz said. “I just loved her. I loved her work ethic, I loved her gymnastics and I loved her personality – all just by watching her.

“She’s so strong and so talented, so that of course caught my attention. But then, it was also how she listened to her coaches, the corrections she made. She was a leader in the group.”

Even though Roberson is only a sophomore, that innate charisma and leadership ability has been evident at UW too.

“What’s special about her is that she doesn’t just have the physical gymnastics component. She’s going to be an incredible leader for our team vocally. She’s just taken off,” said Ray-Statz. “She has such maturity, and she really gets where I want the program to go.

“She has a great way of speaking to her teammates and a great way of communicating to us, the coaches. That’s hard to teach. She just naturally has it.”

Roberson’s favorite event is floor because “It’s really fun to be able to perform and show off to the crowd and interact with the crowd,” she says.

“But,” she adds, “I also like competing on the beam too. And I would not have said that a year ago.”

That’s because she’s spent the last year turning her biggest weakness – the beam – into a strength. To do that, Roberson enlisted the help of UW sports psychologist Adrian Ferrara, who helped her develop mental strategies to boost her confidence on the beam.

“We worked a lot on the mental side of beam all throughout the season. I would say beam is 95 percent mental and 5 percent physical. At least, it is for me,” Roberson says. “The whole concept of beam is that you’re tumbling on this thing that’s four inches wide and four feet off the ground, and you’re expected to stay on with no wobbles, and make it look effortless.”

The mental prep, coupled with Ray-Statz’s challenging practice beam assignments have combined to make Roberson one of UW’s most competitive gymnasts on the beam. She’s reset her career-high beam scores at least thrice this season, she won the beam event title at Southern Utah with a score of 9.9, and is tied with Burleson for the team-best beam score this season – a 9.925.

Ray-Statz credits Roberson’s steady work with Ferrara for her improvements in the beam this season.

“She really, really committed starting in the summer and has stayed consistent all year working with him and has just made leaps and bounds of progress in her mental game,” Ray-Statz says. “That’s made a huge difference for her, and that was all her, taking the initiative. She’s made massive strides this year.”