Huskies reach all-time high with 986 multi-year score and the UW basketball team also attains a score of 986.
The University of Washington football team continued a two-year climb in the Academic Progress Rate (APR) all the way to the top of the Pac-12 – ahead of academic stalwart Stanford.
The Huskies attained an all-time high 986 multi-year score in the APR, according to statistics released Wednesday by the NCAA. UW, which tied for 26th nationally, bettered last year’s score by two points.
The NCAA designed the APR to measure academic progress and retention — not graduation rate. The scores represent a four-year rolling average from the academic year 2013-14 through 2016-17.
Pac-12 APR scores
FOOTBALL
Washington 986
Stanford 985
Utah 983
California 976
Arizona State 975
USC 973
Colorado 970
Oregon 969
Washington State 969
Oregon State 968
UCLA 967
Arizona 946
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Stanford 1,000
Washington 986
Utah 985
Arizona State 975
California 970
Colorado 970
USC 973
Washington State 967
Arizona 963
Oregon 957
Oregon State 952
UCLA 944
Teams that fall below the 930 threshold could face postseason bans.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks mailbag: Breaking down the UDFA situation, a George Fant update and some (very) quick-hitters
- Analysis: Robinson Cano leaves hole, but Mariners now have cash and options
- Washington lands 7-foot-4 prospect from Richland, Riley Sorn
- Somehow, with several key players missing, Mariners eke out 10-inning win
- Mariners place Dee Gordon on the 10-day disabled list with fractured toe
The UW men’s basketball team scored a perfect 1,000 for the second straight year and tied the football team with a 986 multi-year score that ranks second in the Pac-12 behind Stanford’s 1,000.
Six UW teams, including men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s gymnastics and women’s tennis, posted a perfect score in 2016-17.
The Huskies gymnastics and women’s tennis earned a perfect multi-year 1,000 score on the APR.
The other UW team scores: softball (996), men’s cross-country (995), women’s rowing (995), men’s golf (993), men’s soccer (992), women’s golf (991), women’s basketball 990, women’s soccer (990), men’s track (989), women’s volleyball (989), baseball (987), women’s cross-country (987), women’s beach volleyball (984), women’s track (984) and men’s tennis (974).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.