Huskies reach all-time high with 986 multi-year score and the UW basketball team also attains a score of 986.

The University of Washington football team continued a two-year climb in the Academic Progress Rate (APR) all the way to the top of the Pac-12 – ahead of academic stalwart Stanford.

The Huskies attained an all-time high 986 multi-year score in the APR, according to statistics released Wednesday by the NCAA. UW, which tied for 26th nationally, bettered last year’s score by two points.

The NCAA designed the APR to measure academic progress and retention — not graduation rate. The scores represent a four-year rolling average from the academic year 2013-14 through 2016-17.

Pac-12 APR scores FOOTBALL Washington 986 Stanford 985 Utah 983 California 976 Arizona State 975 USC 973 Colorado 970 Oregon 969 Washington State 969 Oregon State 968 UCLA 967 Arizona 946 MEN’S BASKETBALL Stanford 1,000 Washington 986 Utah 985 Arizona State 975 California 970 Colorado 970 USC 973 Washington State 967 Arizona 963 Oregon 957 Oregon State 952 UCLA 944

Teams that fall below the 930 threshold could face postseason bans.

The UW men’s basketball team scored a perfect 1,000 for the second straight year and tied the football team with a 986 multi-year score that ranks second in the Pac-12 behind Stanford’s 1,000.

Six UW teams, including men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s gymnastics and women’s tennis, posted a perfect score in 2016-17.

The Huskies gymnastics and women’s tennis earned a perfect multi-year 1,000 score on the APR.

The other UW team scores: softball (996), men’s cross-country (995), women’s rowing (995), men’s golf (993), men’s soccer (992), women’s golf (991), women’s basketball 990, women’s soccer (990), men’s track (989), women’s volleyball (989), baseball (987), women’s cross-country (987), women’s beach volleyball (984), women’s track (984) and men’s tennis (974).