Huskies reach all-time high with 986 multi-year score and the UW basketball team also attains a score of 986.

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The University of Washington football team continued a two-year climb in the Academic Progress Rate (APR) all the way to the top of the Pac-12 – ahead of academic stalwart Stanford.

The Huskies attained an all-time high 986 multi-year score in the APR, according to statistics released Wednesday by the NCAA. UW, which tied for 26th nationally, bettered last year’s score by two points.

The NCAA designed the APR to measure academic progress and retention — not graduation rate. The scores represent a four-year rolling average from the academic year 2013-14 through 2016-17.

Pac-12 APR scores

FOOTBALL

Washington 986

Stanford 985

Utah 983

California 976

Arizona State 975

USC 973

Colorado 970

Oregon 969

Washington State 969

Oregon State 968

UCLA 967

Arizona 946

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Stanford 1,000

Washington 986

Utah 985

Arizona State 975

California 970

Colorado 970

USC 973

Washington State 967

Arizona 963

Oregon 957

Oregon State 952

UCLA 944

Teams that fall below the 930 threshold could face postseason bans.

The UW men’s basketball team scored a perfect 1,000 for the second straight year and tied the football team with a 986 multi-year score that ranks second in the Pac-12 behind Stanford’s 1,000.

Six UW teams, including men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s gymnastics and women’s tennis, posted a perfect score in 2016-17.

The Huskies gymnastics and women’s tennis earned a perfect multi-year 1,000 score on the APR.

The other UW team scores: softball (996), men’s cross-country (995), women’s rowing (995), men’s golf (993), men’s soccer (992), women’s golf (991), women’s basketball 990, women’s soccer (990), men’s track (989), women’s volleyball (989), baseball (987), women’s cross-country (987), women’s beach volleyball (984), women’s track (984) and men’s tennis (974).

