Heather Tarr recorded her 700th career win as the No. 5 Washington Huskies defeated the Stanford Cardinal 1-0 in a dramatic Pac-12 softball pitcher’s duel Saturday.

Tarr is the second active coach in the Pac-12 to reach 700 career wins, joining Arizona’s Mike Candrea.

The game was scoreless until the seventh inning before the Huskies broke through. Noelle Hee drew the leadoff walk, then was pinch-run for by Jadelyn Allchin. Two batters later, Taryn Atlee singled in Allchin.

That was one of just eight total hits in the game between the teams as Gabbie Plain and Stanford’s Alana Vawter dueled all day in the circle. Both pitchers allowed six base runners in the game.

Seattle U wins WAC softball title

Seattle University won its second straight WAC tournament championship with a 7-5 victory over New Mexico State at Logan Field. Carley Nance became the first player in conference history to be named WAC tournament MVP twice.

Seattle U will wait for Sunday’s NCAA tournament selection show (6 p.m. ESPN) to find out where it will head next.

Advertising

Nance was joined by Mekenzie Madokoro, Alyson Matriotti, Bailey Thompson, and Olivia Viggiano on the WAC all-tournament team.

Baseball

• Dixie State scored twice in the ninth for a wild 14-13 walkoff victory over Seattle U to sweep a doubleheader. Dixie State won the first game 9-7.

• Washington State (23-22, 10-16 Pac-12) put the tying run on base in the ninth inning but USC held on for a 3-2 victory.

Football

• Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere finished second in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player in the FCS. Quarterback Cole Kelley from Southeastern Louisiana had 137 votes to Barriere’s 131.

Rowing

• Seattle Pacific finished second at the inaugural GNAC women’s rowing championships on Vancouver Lake. Team champion Central Oklahoma swept both varsity races. Western Washington was third overall.

men’s Soccer

• Travis Swallow scored an early goal for Seattle Pacific (3-2-1), but Western Washington equalized for a 1-1 tie in the season finale.

Volleyball

• Host Western Washington swept two matches from SPU, both 3-1.