The Washington men’s and women’s crews had great days Friday as they pursue national titles.

The top-ranked men didn’t lose a race and advanced to the grand final in all four boat categories with time trial and semifinal wins at the IRA Rowing Championships at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

The UW women began defense of its national championship by winning heats in the first and second eights, and in the four at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, advancing all three UW boats to A/B semifinals on Saturday.

The Husky men will row Saturday for the IRA title, determined by the winning boat in the varsity eight, at 7 a.m., a half-hour earlier than originally scheduled. The third varsity eight race is scheduled for 5:20 a.m., the second varsity eight at 6:10 and the four at 7:30.

Washington won its varsity eight semifinal with a time of 6:20.825, with Northeastern second at 6:24.845. Dartmouth and California won the other two semifinals, while second-place finishers Syracuse and Stanford also earned spots in the grand final.

The Washington women posted the best times of the morning, across all heats, in both the varsity eight and the varsity four. The Huskies’ time in the second varsity eight was second-fastest, behind only Stanford.

The Huskies were seeded No. 2 in the varsity eight and No. 5 in the four, so they outperformed their seeding in those events.

The women’s finals are Sunday.