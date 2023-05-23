Will Simpson stopped himself.

When asked Tuesday about his team’s confidence entering the Pac-12 Tournament, UW’s redshirt junior slugger said: “It’s off the charts. We believe we’re one of the best teams …”

Abrupt pause.

Immediate edit.

“Actually, not even believe. We know we’re one of the best teams in the country,” Simpson continued. “We can compete with anyone. We’ve got the talent. We’ve got the depth. We have everything. We just can’t wait to show everyone, not only in this tournament but on a national level as well.”

Washington (33-16, 17-12 Pac-12) will have that opportunity starting Wednesday, when the No. 3 seed Huskies meet No. 7 UCLA at 2:30 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium. UW will also meet No. 4 USC at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, with the pod’s winner advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

But consider hearing Simpson’s quote a year ago, when Washington went 30-26 and was bounced out of the newly instituted Pac-12 Tournament with consecutive losses to Oregon State and UCLA. Or two years ago, when UW finished 20-30 and 6-21 in Pac-12 play just three seasons after reaching the College World Series for the first time in Husky history.

Indeed, UW arrived in the desert Monday with a new era and attitude, as evidenced by 12 wins in its final 15 games. The highlight was a three-game road sweep of then-No. 24 Oregon, by a combined score of 43-18.

Simpson — who’s currently riding a 13-game hitting streak, the longest streak by any Husky — acknowledged that “it was absolutely some of the most fun [I’ve had playing baseball]. Because for my first couple years, Oregon kicked our butts. So it was nice to get a little revenge on them. We all know the rivalry that Washington and Oregon have in all sports. So it was about time that we were on the other side of that.”

What did we learn from UW’s dismantling of the rival Ducks — who had won seven straight against Washington, dating back to 2019?

Recent history is irrelevant.

That, and these Huskies can really hit.

“That’s one of the special things with this group: We’ve been able to do it a bunch of different ways, depending on what was put in front of us,” first-year Husky head coach Jason Kelly said. “It’s been fun to see multiple ways to win. We’ve out-slugged people. We’ve outpitched people at times. We’ve played great defense to keep us in games at times. So it’s a positive feeling, knowing all three of those could show up any day.”

Indeed, UW’s bats have shown up in a major way — posting double-digit runs in five of their last six games. The Huskies recorded a .361 team batting average with a .622 slugging percentage over that stretch, with 73 runs and 33 extra base hits. They averaged 9.1 runs per outing in their last 15 games (12 wins) of the regular season.

And Simpson — a Sammamish native and Skyline High School alum — has consistently pulverized Pac-12 pitching. The redshirt junior infielder’s 18 home runs ranks second in the conference, behind only Arizona’s Chase Davis. He’s added 11 doubles and a team-high 54 RBI, while hitting .335 with a .423 on-base percentage.

When the Huskies are going, Simpson is hitting; he’s batted .520 with a .960 slugging percentage, eight runs scored and 14 RBI in his last six games.

“We have such an amazing coaching staff and hitting coaches, with Billy Boyer and Mike Gange, and they come up with some really advanced scouting reports that I’ve never really seen in college baseball before,” Simpson said, deflecting credit. “Getting that advantage really helps you have a detailed plan each time you come up to the plate. You’re not going up there guessing or anything. You know what you want to attack.”

That answer underscores the selflessness injected into Kelly’s upstart program.

It’s about the program, not the player.

“The main part of [this turnaround] is just the chemistry we have,” Simpson said. “It’s such a true brotherhood, something we talked about from the very beginning — being able to give yourself up and do it for the guy to your left and right.

“It’s not about you. It’s about the 39 other guys on this team. It’s going to be a whole collective unit that gets us to where we want to be, not one or two or three guys.”

Of course, Washington wants to be in an NCAA regional for the first time since 2018. The tournament’s selection show will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, with regionals to follow June 2-5.

To maximize that moment, UW’s bullpen must rebound. After serving as stoppers throughout a rejuvenating regular season, the Husky pen surrendered 17 earned runs and 16 hits across just 9.2 innings in back-to-back home losses to Cal on Saturday and Sunday.

Assessing his staff, Kelly said: “I wish we were in a better place. We’re a little bruised and battered after last weekend. But what this entire group, and the pitching staff especially, has done all year is responded.

“We’ve taken our lumps at times, as all teams do. But these guys have always bounced back. I expect Case Matter and Josh Emmanuels and Sammy Boyle and Grant Cunningham, all those guys who have been really consistent for us all year back there, to bounce back in the desert.”

And, hopefully, beyond.

Because, for the first time in five years, the Huskies appear headed to the NCAA tournament. The only ones who can stop them are themselves (and possibly the selection committee).

“Realistically, I would say I like where we are [in the standings]. I think we’re in a good place,” Kelly said. “We finished in third place in the Pac-12, in the third best RPI conference in the country. So I would have to think numbers-wise we’re in a good place.

“But also as a coach, that’s our biggest fear. At the University of Washington, we’re not going to get the benefit of the doubt like some other baseball schools might. We’re going to have to play well this week to solidify that.”