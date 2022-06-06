Lindsay Meggs announced his retirement Monday after 35 years coaching college baseball and 29 as a head coach, the final 13 coming at the University of Washington.

Meggs compiled 932 career wins, including 317 at UW. His Huskies made three NCAA tournament appearances (2014, 2016 and 2018) and advanced to the College World Series for the first time in program history in 2018, though they were later forced to vacate all wins from that season after the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions ruled that UW provided impermissible recruiting benefits to players’ parents.

“This was a really difficult decision for me and for my family, but we have been thinking about this for a while, and we just feel like now is the right time to retire,” Meggs said in a statement. “We are so grateful for our time at UW, and most importantly, for the tremendous young men who have been a part of our teams and for our incredible coaching staff.

“I want to thank the community for its support, and we will cherish the lifelong relationships that we have built in Seattle. Finally, I want to give a special thank you to President Cauce, Jen Cohen and Kim Durand for all that they have done to advocate for Washington Baseball. I am a Husky for life and look forward to beginning this next chapter of our journey.”

Meggs’ journey on Montlake ended with a 2022 campaign that included a 30-26 record and a 12-game winning streak to wrap up the regular season. He was also instrumental in the development of the Husky Ballpark, which opened in 2014 — the same year Meggs guided UW to a 41-17-1 record and was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

But UW’s College World Series appearance in 2018 proved to be the peak of Meggs’ 13-season stint in Seattle, as the Huskies went 87-86 across the next four seasons.

A nationwide search for his successor will begin immediately, according to a university release.

“On behalf of the University of Washington, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Lindsay for everything that he has done for our baseball program and for the student-athletes who has come through our program,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “Lindsay led our program to Omaha — something that’s never been done here before — and his vision around Husky Ballpark helped us build one of the finest baseball facilities in the country.

“His teams have always excelled in the classroom and have been leaders on campus and in the community. I wish Lindsay and his family the very best as their journey continues.”

In the classroom, Meggs’ teams broke Husky GPA records multiple times and achieved a team GPA better than 3.0 for more than 90% of the academic quarters during his tenure. Forty-two of his former Huskies were selected in the Major League Baseball draft, six of whom have since played in the majors: Jake Lamb, Austin Voth, Jeff Brigham, Braden Bishop, Andrew Kittredge and Adam Cimber.

Meggs — a 1983 All-Pac-10 honorable mention and 1985 graduate of UCLA — served as head coach at Chico State (1994-2006) and Indiana State (2007-2009), before arriving at UW in 2010. He led Chico State to two NCAA Division II National Championships (1997 and 1999) and made five additional D-II College World Series appearances.

Prior to embarking on a coaching career, Meggs was drafted by the Brewers in 1983 and the Royals in 1984.

Meggs and his wife, Teresa, have three children: Joe, Kelly and Jack. Both Joe and Jack played baseball at Washington. Joe currently serves as an assistant coach for the UW baseball team, while Jack was a four-year letter winner and a 2017 10th-round pick of the Oakland Athletics. Kelly played basketball at UC Irvine and a single season of softball at Washington.

Meggs’ UW legacy will be tied to the program’s first trip to Omaha.

Now, it’s Cohen’s duty to find a coach to repeat the feat.