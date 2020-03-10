Starting this fall, you’ll have to adjust your radio dial to catch Husky sports games. On Tuesday, UW athletics and its exclusive multimedia rightsholder, Huskies Sports Properties, announced a new five-year broadcast agreement with iHeartMedia Seattle’s Sports Radio 950 KJR. UW games had previously been aired on KOMO radio since 2014.

The broadcast agreement will feature comprehensive coverage for all Huskies sports including men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football game broadcasts. Husky football broadcasts will be aired on KJR 950, KJR FM-HD2 95.7-2 and Jack-FM 96.5. Husky men’s basketball will be broadcast on KJR 950 and KJR FM-HD2 95.7-2, while women’s basketball games will be on 1150 AM KKNW.

Tony Castricone will return this fall for his third season of calling play-by-play for Husky football and his fourth calling men’s basketball.