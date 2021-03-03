Haley Van Dyke and Tameiya Sadler each scored 18 points to lead the No. 11 seed Washington women’s basketball team to a 68-54 upset victory over No. 6 Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The Huskies, who lost twice to the Buffaloes during the regular season, kept Colorado off balance with rotating defensive schemes that switched between multiple zones, man-to-man defense and a full-court press.

Washington collected 13 steals and forced 20 turnovers, which led to 29 points.

“We play every defense that we have,” Van Dyke said. “There’s probably like seven defenses that we go through each game. I think that’s what tricked them. Just switching up constantly and always having something new to throw at them it really makes them rush and it really helped us tonight.”

Quay Miller and Alexis Griggsby, who each finished with 111 points, had five and four steals, respectively.

In her first postseason game, Sadler tallied a career-high eight assists and three steals to offset four turnovers.

“She played with a lot of joy in her heart,” coach Jody Wynn said. “She worked for herself but she worked for her teammates first. She didn’t try to force action.”

Washington advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 3 UCLA at 8 p.m. Thursday (on Pac-12 Networks).

Following a disastrous first quarter, Washington outscored Colorado in each period the rest of the way. The Huskies were undone in the first quarter by seven turnovers, including three 24-second violations, which resulted in 14 points for the Buffaloes.

UW trailed 19-12 heading into the second and was down 21-13 before taking control of the game with a 16-2 run, including 11 straight points.

Miller snagged an errant pass for a steal before finding Alexis Griggsby on the wing for a 29-23 lead with 2:30 left before the break.

Washington, which led 34-28 at halftime, connected on 5 of 8 three-pointers and outscored Colorado 22-9 in the second quarter.

The Huskies started the third quarter missing their first five shots, which allowed Buffalo to score six straight points tie the score at 34-34.

Down 36-35, Washington used an 18-2 run to seize control for good and go up by 15 points (53-38) with a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Colorado pulled to within eight points (57-49) with 5:08 left when Sadler and Van Dyke answered with back-to-back three-pointers to pull ahead 63-49 with 2½ minutes remaining.

“Our struggle in the past has always been finishing games,” Van Dyke said. “We did a great job. It was a total team effort.”