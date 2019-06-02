OKLAHOMA CITY — This was not the ending that the Washington softball team dreamed of.

Husky coach Heather Tarr said the mission from the start of the season had been to “win the last game in Oklahoma City.”

That won’t happen as UCLA eliminated the Huskies in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series, 3-0 in 10 innings, but any funk from Sunday’s loss should soon turn to optimism as the UW should have a great chance to get back here next year.

The Huskies return 18 of 22 players, and lose just two starters.

It will certainly be hard to replace co-ace pitcher Taran Alvelo, a third-team All-American and one of the best players in team history. Starting outfielder Amirah Milloy, who had the winning hit in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Oklahoma State, is also a senior as are backup catcher Rachel Ogasawara and reserve infielder Brittany Ware.

But most of the core is returning, including a pair of first-team All-Americans, shortstop Sis Bates and pitcher Gabbie Plain, and a second-team All-American in catcher Morganne Flores.

Three of the team’s starters were freshmen — outfielders Sami Reynolds and Madison Huskey, and third baseman SilentRain Espinoza — and Plain, who should anchor the pitching staff.

“We had nine rookies, as we call them, new to our program,” Milloy said. “I think that gives me so much hope for this program.”

Sunday might have been a day to forget, but the Huskies seem primed for a memorable season next year.

“Just excited for our future, excited to see what’s next for Husky softball,” Tarr said. “We hope to see you next year (in Oklahoma City).”

