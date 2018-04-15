The Huskies hit the road for a big series against No. 4 UCLA starting Friday.

After rain played havoc with the schedule all weekend, the top-ranked Washington softball team finally got a couple games in Sunday, winning both.

The Huskies (41-2, 12-2 Pac-12) started the day by ending a game that began Friday. That game against No. 23 California was interrupted in the top of the fourth inning, tied 0-0. In the fifth inning, Julia DePonte hit a two-run homer and the Huskies won 3-0.

Taran Alvelo improved to 21-1 with the complete-game effort. She struck out eight, walked one and gave up two hits.

The Huskies stretched their win streak to 12 games by beating Cal 9-1 in six innings. The Huskies hit five doubles and a homer in the nightcap. Emma Helm was 2 for 3 with the homer and three RBI.

Gabbie Plain improved to 13-1 by striking out 11, walking one and giving up four hits.

The third game of the three-game series was not played.

The Huskies hit the road for a big series against No. 4 UCLA starting Friday.

Baseball

• Washington (17-15, 8-4 Pac-12) split a doubleheader with Oregon at Husky Ballpark. The Ducks won the opening game (postponed from Saturday) 6-4 in 13 innings when defensive replacement Braden Stutzman singled with the bases loaded. UW won the nightcap (and the series) 4-0 as Jordan Jones and Josh Burgmann combined on a shutout.

• Seattle U (22-10) completed a sweep of Alcorn State with an 11-1 win at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue that lasted only seven innings. The Redhawks broke open the game with a 10-run sixth inning highlighted by Cameron Sterne’s two-run triple and Kyler Murphy’s three-run homer.

Gymnastics

• Darian Burns was sixth on the uneven bars and Autumn Huskie was ninth on the vault as they earned All-America honors at the USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate championships in Denton, Texas. It was the third event Burns, a sophomore, earned All-America on over the weekend and sixth for her career.

Golf

• The final round of the Buckeye Invitational was canceled because of heavy rainfall in Columbus, Ohio. That means the Washington women finished fourth (17-over 593) in their final regular-season tournament of the year.