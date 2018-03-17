The top-ranked Huskies (28-1) saw their season-opening win streak come to an end 2-0 to No. 13 Arizona State.
The top-ranked Huskies (28-1) saw their season-opening win streak come to an end, 2-0, to No. 13 Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday.
The game’s only two runs came on an RBI double by Danielle Gibson in the first inning.
The game was a pitchers’ duel the rest of the way.
Giselle Juarez improved to 8-1 for ASU (23-3). She gave up three hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking two.
Gabbie Plain fell to 9-1 for the Huskies, giving up the two runs on four hits over six innings. She struck out three and walked two.
Taylor Van Zee was 2 for 3 for the Huskies.
Gibson and Morgan Howe accounted for all the hits for the Sun Devils, each going 2 for 3.
