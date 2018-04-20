Sophomore Rachel Garcia pitched a three-hit shutout as third-ranked UCLA beat No. 1 Washington 3-0 and replaced the Huskies at the top of the Pac-12 standings. The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday and the game will be on ESPN2.

LOS ANGELES – Sophomore Rachel Garcia pitched a three-hit shutout as the third-ranked UCLA softball team beat No. 1 Washington 3-0 on Friday.

The Bruins (38-3 overall, 13-3 Pac-12) knocked UW (41-3, 12-3) out of first place in the conference and snapped its winning streak at 12 games.

Garcia (14-1) struck out 10 Huskies and walked one.

Freshman Aaliyah Jordan went 2 for 3, including a home run in the fourth inning that give UCLA a 1-0 lead.

UW pitcher Taran Alvelo (21-2) allowed six hits and struck out five.

The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be shown on ESPN2.