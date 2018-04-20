Sophomore Rachel Garcia pitched a three-hit shutout as third-ranked UCLA beat No. 1 Washington 3-0 and replaced the Huskies at the top of the Pac-12 standings. The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday and the game will be on ESPN2.
LOS ANGELES – Sophomore Rachel Garcia pitched a three-hit shutout as the third-ranked UCLA softball team beat No. 1 Washington 3-0 on Friday.
The Bruins (38-3 overall, 13-3 Pac-12) knocked UW (41-3, 12-3) out of first place in the conference and snapped its winning streak at 12 games.
Garcia (14-1) struck out 10 Huskies and walked one.
Freshman Aaliyah Jordan went 2 for 3, including a home run in the fourth inning that give UCLA a 1-0 lead.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks' 2018 regular-season schedule includes five primetime games, bye following trip to London
- We all love him, but it's time for the Mariners to release Ichiro | Stone
- Analysis: Rating the Seahawks' 2018 schedule game-by-game
- For players like Felix Hernandez, conditions in their homeland of Venezuela are sickening
- Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas won't hold out in 2018 WATCH
UW pitcher Taran Alvelo (21-2) allowed six hits and struck out five.
The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be shown on ESPN2.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.